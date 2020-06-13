/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
67 Accessible Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA
$
Irvine Business Complex
217 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,037
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,916
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
$
Westpark
11 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
$
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
$
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Westpark
1 Unit Available
199 Alicante Aisle
199 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
728 sqft
199 Alicante Aisle Available 07/06/20 Single story, ground floor 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in prime Westpark neighborhood. - Quiet one bedroom condo with massive patio in beautifully landscaped Westpark Tiempo community in the heart of Irvine.
University Park
1 Unit Available
3 Bayberry Way
3 Bayberry Way, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2268 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded home with attached 2-car garage. Newer carpet, newer light balls, newer curtains, upstairs installed newer blinders, kitchen upgrades including a newer oven, newer counter top, newer backsplash, and more modern appliances.
Northpark
1 Unit Available
210 Lockford
210 Lockford, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Enjoy SINGLE LEVEL living on the first floor in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath END UNIT condo in the gated community of Northpark.
Orange County Great Park
1 Unit Available
622 Cultivate
622 Cultivate, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
2052 sqft
Brand new K. H. Homes' spacious design of luxury single-family detached condominiums in Irvine great park. Nice 4 bdrm (1 downstairs), 3.5 bath, large balcony, 2 garage and one parking lot.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
5045 Scholarship
5045 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,650
1175 sqft
Turnkey and Move In Ready. This beautiful light filled high rise home offers fantastic views of the hills above the wildlife sanctuary by day and city light and neighborhood views at night.
Portola Springs
1 Unit Available
109 Trailing Comet
109 Trailing Comet, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1445 sqft
***Call or Text Veronica - 714-336-5551*** Never Lived in End Unit Townhome in Newly Developed Portola Springs. This brand new Plan 3 home is located in Carissa Portola Springs, with all the amenities you love (park, pool, walking trails).
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
8044 Scholarship
8044 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,550
1188 sqft
***Call Veronica for Showing 714-336-5551***This adorable turnkey single level home offers the finest finishes and ammenities in Irvine's most exclusive high rise community known as The Plaza.
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
146 Rotunda
146 Rotunda, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2045 sqft
Nicely upgraded single family home nested in the brand new Eastwood Village Community. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a tech center on the second floor.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
165 Tribeca
165 Tribeca, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
2532 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful Townhome is located in Central Park West is in one of the best locations in the tract.
Northpark
1 Unit Available
43 Carpenteria
43 Carpenteria, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Fully Furnished. Welcome to this stunning executive home behind the 24 hour live guard gated community of Northpark. This fully furnished home offers approx. 2,300 Sq. Ft. of luxury living space, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
1106 Scholarship
1106 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
734 sqft
Upscale Single Story, Ground Level Condo! This condo features an open floor plan on one level with spacious master bedroom and covered patio. The kitchen is upgraded with maple cabinets, granite counters and wood flooring.
El Camino Real
1 Unit Available
14892 Doheny Circle
14892 Doheny Circle, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1462 sqft
This 4 bed, 2 bath single-family home in Irvine offers 1550+ sqft of living space in a single level house.
Results within 1 mile of Irvine
1 Unit Available
5476 Paseo Del Lago E
5476 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
This is a three bedrooms and 2 bath, single story unit,is located on a private single loaded street and having great view from the back patio. This lovely home has a beautiful gated courtyard entry and an oversize two car garage.
1 Unit Available
3145 Via Vista
3145 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1079 sqft
Single story unit, Casa Vista, there is no nobody above or below. there is no steps in inside nor no steps to get in the unit. This unit has 2 BR and 2 Bath rooms. Laminated floor through out, except bath rooms are tiled floor.
1 Unit Available
5377 Avenida Sosiega
5377 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1800 sqft
Short term furnished lease available in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods from November 2020 through March 2021.
1 Unit Available
3171 VIA VISTA
3171 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This is a 3-5 month rental, June 1st to Oct 31st, 2020. Totally furnished and equipped with the finest to make your stay a wow.Just bring your toothbrush. True Resort living in Laguna Woods. A one of a kind 1600 sf immaculate designer home.
1 Unit Available
5368 Algarrobo
5368 Algarrobo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
894 sqft
Welcome Home to this nicely updated condo in one of the most highly desired senior living communities in all of Orange County!! Enjoy BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, along with new flooring throughout the kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Irvine
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
