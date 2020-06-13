/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM
133 Cheap Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1266 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Irvine Business Complex
52 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,843
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,700
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,996
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,906
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,324
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Irvine Business Complex
43 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,845
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodbridge
36 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westpark
11 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Irvine Business Complex
217 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,037
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,204
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Irvine Business Complex
15 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,997
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,056
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Irvine Business Complex
4 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,916
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irvine Medical and Science Complex
1 Unit Available
16150 Sand Canyon Ave.
16150 Sand Canyon Avenue, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
320 sqft
Candlewood Suites Irvine Spectrum - Property Id: 281260 The perfect temporary home awaits you at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in Irvine. All of the amenities of home plus free housekeeping and all utilities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwood
1 Unit Available
237 Streamwood
237 Streamwood, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
633 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Lease - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo for lease in the exclusive Springs HOA. Peaceful spring runs outside your back door. Shared laundry, access to all HOA amenities. Must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5359314)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
199 Alicante Aisle
199 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
728 sqft
199 Alicante Aisle Available 07/06/20 Single story, ground floor 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in prime Westpark neighborhood. - Quiet one bedroom condo with massive patio in beautifully landscaped Westpark Tiempo community in the heart of Irvine.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2442 Watermarke Place
2442 Watermarke, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
746 sqft
Welcome to Watermarke Place! Private, fourth-floor condo with one of the best views in Watermarke features 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a community garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinetry.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
University Park
1 Unit Available
23 Gillman
23 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
104 Tangelo
104 Tangelo, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
661 sqft
Ground level with no steps to enter or interior. Enjoy the peaceful sounds of rushing water. Inviting location. Condo With View Of Trees And Streams.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Northwood
1 Unit Available
37 Lakepines
37 Lakepines, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
934 sqft
This is a nice 2 level condo 1 bedroom with a cozy loft area. Other features include laminated flooring both upstairs and downstairs and has a private laundry on the patio in the laundry closet.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
486 Orange Blossom
486 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
661 sqft
**READY TO MOVE IN** Remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo* Single level*Great location, Recently Painted Large open Living room with wood flooring, Sliding Window to gorgeous view of large deck to the lakes and ducks.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
386 Orange Blossom
386 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
717 sqft
**Virtual Tours Available!** This waterfront 1Bedroom / 1 Bath condo is located in a beautiful quiet Irvine community.
1 of 23
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
1106 Scholarship
1106 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
734 sqft
Upscale Single Story, Ground Level Condo! This condo features an open floor plan on one level with spacious master bedroom and covered patio. The kitchen is upgraded with maple cabinets, granite counters and wood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Irvine
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
Bayview
4 Units Available
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine 3 BedroomsIrvine Accessible ApartmentsIrvine Apartments under $1,600Irvine Apartments under $1,800Irvine Apartments under $2,000
Irvine Apartments with BalconyIrvine Apartments with GarageIrvine Apartments with GymIrvine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIrvine Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIrvine Apartments with ParkingIrvine Apartments with Pool