Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub lobby media room package receiving car charging conference room internet access

Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district. Our Irvine apartment community has a remarkable amenity collection highlighted by a dramatic rooftop lagoon, luxurious lobby, designer retreats and styled gathering spaces. All featuring signature design by Thomas Schoos, with lush landscaping by Adam Schwerner and a marquee sculpture by Jorg Dubin.