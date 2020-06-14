198 Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA with garage

Apartment List
Irvine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1266 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Rancho San Joaquin
24 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,705
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rancho San Joaquin
33 Units Available
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,840
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Irvine Business Complex
31 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,910
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Irvine Business Complex
15 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,997
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,061
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Irvine Business Complex
4 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Irvine Business Complex
6 Units Available
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,182
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Irvine Business Complex
52 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,843
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1407 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Turtle Ridge
1 Unit Available
222 Coral Rose
222 Coral Rose, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1391 sqft
Awesome interior tract location with a nice courtyard view of the common area fountain from the Juliet balcony. Newer carpet recently installed on stairs. Interior custom colored walls just recently painted.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodbury East
1 Unit Available
31 Jonquil - 1
31 Jonquil, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1900 sqft
31 Jonquil - 1 Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quail Hill
1 Unit Available
43 Perennial
43 Perennial, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful, clean, and fully furnished 2b/2b 1300 sq. ft. townhouse located in Quail Hill Community of Irvine. Spacious two story with attached 2 car garage on first floor and all living spaces on second floor. Full access to all Quail Hill amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
200 Tropea Aisle
200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
814 sqft
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
3 Lancewood Way
3 Lancewood Way, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1270 sqft
Irvine University Park - ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME! University Park. Spacious Living room with fireplace & Tile Floor. Step inside and immediately will feel the open floor plan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Gas range.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwood
1 Unit Available
28 Lucero West
28 Lucero West, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2088 sqft
4 BED/2.5 BATH Home in Irvine - Check out this Awesome 360 virtual tour!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d5Dj1DjKpda Spacious and upgraded Northwood 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached single family home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwood
1 Unit Available
83 REMINGTON
83 Remington, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1016 sqft
Northwood Horizon: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Northwood Horizon: 2 Bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
113 Schick
113 Schick, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,601
Available 09/01/20 Brand new Luxury 4 bed 3.5 bath Townhome in Irvine - Property Id: 296984 Modern and thoughtfully furnished Lots of lights and windows The first floor attached with a 2 car garage,and one private room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwood
1 Unit Available
33 Abeto
33 Abeto, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood Schools - Property Id: 293980 GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood schools. Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2400 sf.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Irvine, CA

Irvine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

