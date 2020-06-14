122 Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Rancho San Joaquin
24 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,675
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Irvine Business Complex
6 Units Available
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,182
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
Irvine Business Complex
4 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Irvine Business Complex
44 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,850
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1266 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Irvine Business Complex
212 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,037
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Woodbridge
36 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Rancho San Joaquin
33 Units Available
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,840
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Irvine Business Complex
30 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,910
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1407 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.

Northwood
1 Unit Available
28 Lucero West
28 Lucero West, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2088 sqft
4 BED/2.5 BATH Home in Irvine - Check out this Awesome 360 virtual tour!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d5Dj1DjKpda Spacious and upgraded Northwood 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached single family home.

Portola Springs
1 Unit Available
156 Borrego
156 Borrego, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
200 sqft
LOOKING FOR A NICE ROOMMATE***SEPARATE ACCESS FROM PATIO WHICH CAN USE BY TENANT***SPACIOUS ROOM W/LARGE FULL BATH***UPGRADED WOOD FLOOR, RECESSED LIGHTS***LARGE CLOSET***ONE TWIN BED & DRESSER IS AVAILABLE TO USE IF NECESSARY***DIRECT ACCESS FROM

1 Unit Available
179 Kensington Park
179 Kensington Park, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1762 sqft
Safe Quiet Gated community, adjacent to the Harvard Community Park and varieties of the Shopping Centers and walking trails.

Turtle Ridge
1 Unit Available
222 Coral Rose
222 Coral Rose, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1391 sqft
Awesome interior tract location with a nice courtyard view of the common area fountain from the Juliet balcony. Newer carpet recently installed on stairs. Interior custom colored walls just recently painted.

Northwood
1 Unit Available
19 Lexington
19 Lexington, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2515 sqft
19 Lexington Available 07/05/20 BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME WITH SPA. - This is a 10 by all means. Cul-de-sac location with an oversized lot backing to greenbelt. Great curb appeal, open floorplan , light and bright.

Westpark
1 Unit Available
200 Tropea Aisle
200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
814 sqft
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.

University Park
1 Unit Available
3 Lancewood Way
3 Lancewood Way, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1270 sqft
Irvine University Park - ONE STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME! University Park. Spacious Living room with fireplace & Tile Floor. Step inside and immediately will feel the open floor plan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Gas range.

Northwood
1 Unit Available
33 Abeto
33 Abeto, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood Schools - Property Id: 293980 GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood schools. Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2400 sf.

Irvine Spectrum
1 Unit Available
57 White Blossom
57 White Blossom, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1840 sqft
NEW Detached Home at Cypress Village, the Marigold Community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a working/study area. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
42 Thicket
42 Thicket, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1240 sqft
Charming and move in ready! 1 year newly remodeled french style kitchen with soft close drawer/cabinets/lazy susan, one year new matching appliances; stainless 5 burner gas stove, stainless microwave, dishwasher, fridge - quartz counter tops and

Northwood
1 Unit Available
54 Tea Garden
54 Tea Gdn, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2497 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bath End Unit Condo located in the Beautiful Gated Community of Northwood II. This Home is in a Prime Location Just Across The Park and Pool Area! Mediterranean Style Home with Lots of Windows, High Ceilings and a Large Loft.

Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
1408 Scholarship
1408 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1274 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2BR 2BA PLUS A HUGE LOFT, LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL AVE ONE COMPLEX.
City Guide for Irvine, CA

It all started out with a dream. You were hardcore. You were going to move to California, become the star of a rockin' metal band and live large in the limelight. Fame &amp; fortune were going to be yours. And then something happened. You turned eighteen! You went to college. You graduated, got this bizarre thing called a career, maybe even a girlfriend, maybe even a wife! Maybe now you have kids, or would like them in the near future and yet, there's still that eighteen year old buried s...

Having trouble with Craigslist Irvine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Irvine, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Irvine renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

