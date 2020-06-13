Apartment List
142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA

Finding an apartment in Irvine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Rancho San Joaquin
21 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,705
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Irvine Business Complex
44 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,850
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Woodbridge
37 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Rancho San Joaquin
33 Units Available
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,840
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Westpark
11 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,910
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Irvine Business Complex
15 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,997
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,061
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Irvine Business Complex
4 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Irvine Business Complex
6 Units Available
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,182
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1266 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Irvine Business Complex
52 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,843
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Irvine Business Complex
215 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,037
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1407 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.

Northwood
1 Unit Available
19 Lexington
19 Lexington, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2515 sqft
19 Lexington Available 07/05/20 BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME WITH SPA. - This is a 10 by all means. Cul-de-sac location with an oversized lot backing to greenbelt. Great curb appeal, open floorplan , light and bright.

Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
54 Woodleaf
54 Woodleaf, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Condo in Woodbridge Irvine! - Light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ground level Woodbridge condo.

Westpark
1 Unit Available
200 Tropea Aisle
200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
814 sqft
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.

Turtle Rock
1 Unit Available
6 Rocky Knoll
6 Rocky Knoll, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2754 sqft
Prestigious Turtle Rock Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the prestigious community of Turtle Rock, Irvine. Home is located in a very quiet section of the Vista community and feels like a single family home.

Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
25 Orange Blossom
25 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Fantastic Irvine Condo - Close to IVC! - This upstairs condo is located in the heart of Irvine (central to businesses, restaurants, shopping, universities, etc.).
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Irvine, CA

Finding an apartment in Irvine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

