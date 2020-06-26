All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

58 Hearst

58 Hearst · No Longer Available
Location

58 Hearst, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Located in the most desirable Stonegate Community, 4 Bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs. plus a large loft on the second floor. Wood shutter throughout the whole house. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, counter tops, extra large center island with seating. Enjoy incredible association amenities, plenty of parks, pools and spas, BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, community center, shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Marketplace. Minutes driving to many freeways. Excellent Irvine School District and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Hearst have any available units?
58 Hearst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Hearst have?
Some of 58 Hearst's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Hearst currently offering any rent specials?
58 Hearst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Hearst pet-friendly?
No, 58 Hearst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Hearst offer parking?
No, 58 Hearst does not offer parking.
Does 58 Hearst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Hearst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Hearst have a pool?
Yes, 58 Hearst has a pool.
Does 58 Hearst have accessible units?
No, 58 Hearst does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Hearst have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Hearst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Hearst have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Hearst does not have units with air conditioning.
