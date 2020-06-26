Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Located in the most desirable Stonegate Community, 4 Bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs. plus a large loft on the second floor. Wood shutter throughout the whole house. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, counter tops, extra large center island with seating. Enjoy incredible association amenities, plenty of parks, pools and spas, BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, community center, shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Marketplace. Minutes driving to many freeways. Excellent Irvine School District and ready to move in!