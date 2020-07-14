All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Elements

Open Now until 6pm
1000 Elements Way · (216) 208-7519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Call today to ask about our current move-in specials!
Location

1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1B-1

$2,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

1B3-1

$2,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

1D-1

$2,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

2A-1

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

2D-1

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

2B-1

$3,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

3A alt-1

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

3A-1

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

3A-2

$4,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elements.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
kickboxing studio
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
sauna
shuffle board
smoke-free community
yoga
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.

To serve you better, we have developed a digital content guide to help you through the apartment searching process. Now you can secure your new home in the comfort of your living room!

Online Renting:
As of today, we are offering an online renting experience. Our guests are invited to view our online availability and select an apartment residence that meets their needs. Please feel free to call or email us with any inquiries.

Self-Guided Tours:
We are also offering self-guided tours. Please call or email to schedule your appointment today!

Virtual Tours are available. Reach out for details!

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this together.

COME LIVE IT UP. ENTERTAIN, RETREAT, INDULGE, RELAX, PLAY, LIVE. THE ENDLESS EXPERIENCES AT ELEMENTS AWAIT. With an unrivaled collection of amenities, spaces and experiences, Elements is more than a home its a destination.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 bedroom, $700 - 2 bedroom, & $800 - 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $750
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: Dalmatian, Presa canarios, Doberman, Pitbull, German Shepard, Alaskan Malimut, Husky, Boxer, Rottweiler, & Chow Chow
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Parking Details: 1 bedroom = 1 parking, 2 bedroom = 2 parking side by side.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elements have any available units?
Elements offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,325, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,950, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $4,000. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Elements have?
Some of Elements's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elements currently offering any rent specials?
Elements is offering the following rent specials: Call today to ask about our current move-in specials!
Is Elements pet-friendly?
Yes, Elements is pet friendly.
Does Elements offer parking?
Yes, Elements offers parking.
Does Elements have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elements offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elements have a pool?
Yes, Elements has a pool.
Does Elements have accessible units?
Yes, Elements has accessible units.
Does Elements have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elements has units with dishwashers.
Does Elements have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elements has units with air conditioning.
