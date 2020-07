Amenities

Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California. Astoria, with its resort-like flavor convenes along Jamboree Road and Michelson, with easy access to the Irvine business district, South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island, fine dining, I-5 and 405 freeways, and John Wayne Airport.



Astoria offers thoughtfully designed floor plans with fully equipped designer kitchens, caesarstone or granite countertops, custom craftsman cabinetry, designer illuminating light fixtures, designer soaking bath tubs, Electrolux stainless steel refrigerators, high-end hardwood flooring, beautifully tiled bathrooms, and expansive patio terraces.



Whether you socialize with neighbors at the tranquil pool and spa, unwind in the up-to-date fitness studio, or spend a day of dining and shopping at South Coast Plaza, Astoria offers the amenities you desire and an address you want.



