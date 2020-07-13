Avalon Irvine

Lease Length: 2-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $650
Additional: Trash Collection: $10/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $10-70/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.