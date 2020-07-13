All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

Avalon Irvine

2777 Alton Pkwy · (224) 801-3091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-204 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 001-121 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 001-126 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,961

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-233 · Avail. now

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 001-161 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 001-306 · Avail. now

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Irvine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
clubhouse
fire pit
green community
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
yoga
Located in Irvine, CA, Avalon Irvine features studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes that feature contemporary and urban designs, quartz stone countertops, in unit washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, Avalon Irvine includes community amenities like fitness centers, pools, a game room with billiards and beautifully landscaped courtyards with gas barbecues and fire puts. Located in desirable in Irvine’s Central Business District near John Wayne Airport, the 405, 5, 261, 73, and 55 freeways, and the breathtaking coastline of Newport Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $650
Additional: Trash Collection: $10/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Garage parking: $60/month Assigned parking: $110/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $10-70/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Irvine have any available units?
Avalon Irvine has 31 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Irvine have?
Some of Avalon Irvine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Irvine currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Irvine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Irvine pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Irvine is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Irvine offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Irvine offers parking.
Does Avalon Irvine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Irvine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Irvine have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Irvine has a pool.
Does Avalon Irvine have accessible units?
No, Avalon Irvine does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Irvine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Irvine has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Irvine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Irvine has units with air conditioning.
