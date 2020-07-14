Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage trash valet

The Fleetwood is an ideal apartment community which closely intertwines your life with the surrounding city and everything it has to offer. Our sizable, professionally finished homes (1, 2, and 3-bedroom) are capacious and allow residents a doorway to Mill Avenue, ASU’s main campus, Tempe Town Lake, and diverse neighborhood attractions. Visit our wonderful pet-friendly apartments in Tempe AZ today!You’ve discovered your Tempe community, now find your Fleetwood rhythm.