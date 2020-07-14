All apartments in Tempe
The Fleetwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

The Fleetwood

1275 E University Dr · (480) 418-6761
Location

1275 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fleetwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
trash valet
The Fleetwood is an ideal apartment community which closely intertwines your life with the surrounding city and everything it has to offer. Our sizable, professionally finished homes (1, 2, and 3-bedroom) are capacious and allow residents a doorway to Mill Avenue, ASU’s main campus, Tempe Town Lake, and diverse neighborhood attractions. Visit our wonderful pet-friendly apartments in Tempe AZ today!You’ve discovered your Tempe community, now find your Fleetwood rhythm.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: Alaskian Mala Mute, Belgian Malinois, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky Breeds, Pit Bull Breeds, Presa Canarios, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Underground Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fleetwood have any available units?
The Fleetwood has 16 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fleetwood have?
Some of The Fleetwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fleetwood currently offering any rent specials?
The Fleetwood is offering the following rent specials: ***UP TO 6-WEEKS FREE! Rent TODAY, Move-in TOMORROW!*** Now Offering Self-Guided and Virtual Tours!
Is The Fleetwood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fleetwood is pet friendly.
Does The Fleetwood offer parking?
Yes, The Fleetwood offers parking.
Does The Fleetwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fleetwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fleetwood have a pool?
Yes, The Fleetwood has a pool.
Does The Fleetwood have accessible units?
Yes, The Fleetwood has accessible units.
Does The Fleetwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fleetwood has units with dishwashers.
