AL
/
AZ
/
tempe
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

87 Apartments under $900 for rent in Tempe, AZ

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Riverside
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$877
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
31 Units Available
North Tempe-College
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$887
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,024
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
961 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
Holdeman
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned and upgraded units come ready for cable. Complex offers swimming pool, fitness center, laundry center and covered parking. On-site maintenance. Less than 20 minutes to downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 09:12am
Contact for Availability
Riverside
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$870
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
556 sqft
Great location close to the ASU Tempe campus, light rail and the 101 and 202 freeways. Gated community with saltwater pool and laundry facility. Units feature private patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
710 W 5th St
710 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$875
475 sqft
No Smoking. No Felonies. No Evictions Or Bankruptcies Within 36 Months of Application Date. No Crimes Against Children. Proof Of Income Is Required. No Assistance.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
1331 West 3rd Street
1331 West 3rd Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
No pets, No smoking Current 1-year Full-time employment, with 3-year full-time employment history.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1137 E Orange Street
1137 East Orange Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$849
820 sqft
Welcome home to ReNue on Orange in beautiful Tempe, Arizona! We are conveniently located near everything exciting and enjoyable that Tempe has to offer.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
604 South Roosevelt Street
604 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
465 sqft
Great 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Tempe! Single story. Kitchen with white cabinets, and black appliances. Tile flooring. Nice size bedroom and mirrored closet. Stacked washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated May 22 at 01:07pm
Contact for Availability
12Fifty5 on University
1255 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$869
1 Bedroom
$989
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
Located in the heart of Tempe, just a short walk from the ASU campus, 12Fifty5 is close to the buzzing downtown nightlife and Tempe Town Lake. We offer contemporary furnishings and modern design in our common areas.
Results within 1 mile of Tempe
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$868
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
27 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$875
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Roosevelt
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$855
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$804
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$830
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH
7660 East Mckellips Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home next to Greenbelt and Lake Park, in a fantastic central location to Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, in walking distance to everything! Mobile home is located in an All Ages Mobile Home Park next door to
Results within 5 miles of Tempe
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
21 Units Available
Scottsdale Shadows
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1213 sqft
Units at luxury community feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal pool table, volleyball court, pool, gym and dog park. Located near Scottsdale Shadows Executive Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
19 Units Available
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$859
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
Camelback Corridor
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$829
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
$
14 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Downtown Chandler
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
13 Units Available
Pioneer Protectors
Park Village
226 N Hobson, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1017 sqft
Prime location and beautiful apartment homes. Central location near Main Street shopping and dining and close to Pioneer Park. Luxury units include air conditioning and walk in closets. Community offers gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$789
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
833 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.
Rent Report
Tempe

July 2020 Tempe Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tempe Rent Report. Tempe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tempe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tempe rents declined significantly over the past month

Tempe rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tempe stand at $968 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,207 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tempe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tempe throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Tempe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tempe has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tempe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Tempe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,207 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tempe remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tempe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tempe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTempe 3 BedroomsTempe Accessible ApartmentsTempe Apartments under $800Tempe Apartments under $900Tempe Apartments with BalconyTempe Apartments with GarageTempe Apartments with GymTempe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTempe Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with PoolTempe Apartments with Washer-DryerTempe Cheap PlacesTempe Dog Friendly ApartmentsTempe Furnished ApartmentsTempe Luxury PlacesTempe Pet Friendly PlacesTempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown TempeRiversideSunsetHoldemanNorth Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado CollegeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College