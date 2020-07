Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets carpet ceiling fan microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities car charging clubhouse coffee bar pool bike storage hot tub internet access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill dog grooming area dog park fire pit package receiving pool table

Set against the Tempe Town Lake setting, Aura Watermark reflects a refined living experience in one of Tempe’s most walkable neighborhoods. Artful interiors and finishes come together to create elevated spaces while thoughtful community amenities – including pools, cabanas, an aquatic activities center and spa, outdoor fireplaces and gathering spaces – provide a resort-inspired respite.Experience life on the lakefront as Aura Watermark embraces the duality of its namesake element – serene surroundings meets an adventurous spirit; nature meets design; sophistication meets whimsy. Conveniently located and centered around you, the community provides accessibility to Downtown, notable employment hubs, Mill Avenue, ASU sports facilities, Phoenix Sky International Airport, as well as a wide variety of outdoor spaces.