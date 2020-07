Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub key fob access package receiving trash valet carport bike storage guest parking

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to modern oasis living at The Enclave, a community of luxury rental residences featuring contemporary facilities, spacious homes and a full suite of luxe amenities. Lush landscaping, mature palms and a lagoon pond surround our modern desert retreat, conveniently located just outside the heart of Tempe, AZ close to public transit, the 101 Loop and US Highway 60.Our pet-friendly homes are available in a variety of one, two and three-bedroom layouts and feature beautifully renovated interiors with lofty nine-foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, fireplaces, modern kitchens and more! You’ll love our stylish shared spaces that include a heated resort-style pool and spa and high-end resident lounge.