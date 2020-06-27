2063 E ASPEN Drive

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace courtyard carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms in Tempe. This home has a wonderful open layout with two separate living areas, newer paint, newer tile/carpet, and newer light fixtures. The home offers a large courtyard area, two-way fireplace, large vaulted ceiling with wall of bookcases in the family room, and lots of natural light. The location of this home is terrific - close to 101 and 60 Freeways, as well as shopping, dining, ASU, etc. Your clients will love this home. NO PETS ALLOWED! Home will be cleaned, carpets shampooed prior to tenant move in.