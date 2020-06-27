All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:40 PM

2063 E ASPEN Drive

2063 East Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2063 East Aspen Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Santo Tomas

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms in Tempe. This home has a wonderful open layout with two separate living areas, newer paint, newer tile/carpet, and newer light fixtures. The home offers a large courtyard area, two-way fireplace, large vaulted ceiling with wall of bookcases in the family room, and lots of natural light. The location of this home is terrific - close to 101 and 60 Freeways, as well as shopping, dining, ASU, etc. Your clients will love this home. NO PETS ALLOWED! Home will be cleaned, carpets shampooed prior to tenant move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 E ASPEN Drive have any available units?
2063 E ASPEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 E ASPEN Drive have?
Some of 2063 E ASPEN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 E ASPEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2063 E ASPEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 E ASPEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2063 E ASPEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2063 E ASPEN Drive offer parking?
No, 2063 E ASPEN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2063 E ASPEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 E ASPEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 E ASPEN Drive have a pool?
No, 2063 E ASPEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2063 E ASPEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2063 E ASPEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 E ASPEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 E ASPEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
