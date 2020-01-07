All apartments in Tempe
1911 E Velvet Drive

1911 East Velvet Drive · (623) 606-3474
Location

1911 East Velvet Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Tempe Royal Palms

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fully furnished vacation and corporate rental. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with new furniture, new paint, new granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants, movies, grocery stores, loop 101, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 E Velvet Drive have any available units?
1911 E Velvet Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 E Velvet Drive have?
Some of 1911 E Velvet Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 E Velvet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 E Velvet Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 E Velvet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1911 E Velvet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1911 E Velvet Drive offer parking?
No, 1911 E Velvet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1911 E Velvet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 E Velvet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 E Velvet Drive have a pool?
No, 1911 E Velvet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1911 E Velvet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1911 E Velvet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 E Velvet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 E Velvet Drive has units with dishwashers.
