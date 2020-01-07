1911 E Velvet Drive

Fully furnished vacation and corporate rental. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with new furniture, new paint, new granite counter tops, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants, movies, grocery stores, loop 101, and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
