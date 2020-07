Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry bike storage online portal

Welcome to The Regency Apartments Apartment Homes Luxury living at an affordable price. Conveniently located just steps away from the ASU Tempe campus, Light Rail, Mill Avenue hot spots and Tempe Market Place. The 101 and 202 freeways are just a stone's throw away, allowing you to take advantage of everything that the beautiful city of Tempe and the surrounding areas have in store. Call us TODAY for more information!