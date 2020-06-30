All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue

8213 East Bonnie Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8213 East Bonnie Rose Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come and enjoy all that Scottsdale has to offer from the restaurants to the shopping to the nightlife!Exquisite curb appeal w/tasteful interior design featuring built-in entertainment center, upgraded ceiling fans, beautiful stained concrete floors, urban chic exposed air-ducts, welcoming palette, & spacious open floor plan. Stunning eat-in kitchen w/center island, SS appliances, granite counters, farmhouse sink, & plethora of white European style cabinetry w/stylish hardware. This incredible rental home offers comfort & style throughout. Upscale baths, generous sized bedrooms, & ample closets, Interior laundry room w/workshop. The resort style backyard is a must see. Extended covered patio. lush green landscape, & sparkling fenced diving pool. Close to Park, Shopping, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have any available units?
8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have?
Some of 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue has a pool.
Does 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College