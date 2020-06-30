8213 E BONNIE ROSE Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Come and enjoy all that Scottsdale has to offer from the restaurants to the shopping to the nightlife!Exquisite curb appeal w/tasteful interior design featuring built-in entertainment center, upgraded ceiling fans, beautiful stained concrete floors, urban chic exposed air-ducts, welcoming palette, & spacious open floor plan. Stunning eat-in kitchen w/center island, SS appliances, granite counters, farmhouse sink, & plethora of white European style cabinetry w/stylish hardware. This incredible rental home offers comfort & style throughout. Upscale baths, generous sized bedrooms, & ample closets, Interior laundry room w/workshop. The resort style backyard is a must see. Extended covered patio. lush green landscape, & sparkling fenced diving pool. Close to Park, Shopping, & more.