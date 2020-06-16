All apartments in Scottsdale
4800 N 68TH Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:07 AM

4800 N 68TH Street

4800 North 68th Street · (480) 563-7963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4800 North 68th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 255 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Stylish, Single Level, Patio Style Home ... Private Patio with CamelBack Mountain View ... Clean Unit w/Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances & Backsplash, Quality Crate & Barrel Furnishings, King Bed ... Resort Style Amenities - 40+ Mature Landscaped Acres, Guard Gated, Private Restaurant w/Room Service, Year Round Heated Pool, Spa, Sauna, Workout Facility, Beauty/Barber Salon, Masseuse, FREE Van Service during the week to local stores, OnSite Management including Landscapers & Maintenance Staff.....Within walking distance to Fashion Square Mall & Old Town Scottsdale's Entertainment and Restaurants.....No Age Restriction in this Quiet Community. Available Long Term @$1,800 or Monthly, Please ask for rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 N 68TH Street have any available units?
4800 N 68TH Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 N 68TH Street have?
Some of 4800 N 68TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 N 68TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4800 N 68TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 N 68TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4800 N 68TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4800 N 68TH Street offer parking?
No, 4800 N 68TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4800 N 68TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 N 68TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 N 68TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4800 N 68TH Street has a pool.
Does 4800 N 68TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4800 N 68TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 N 68TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 N 68TH Street has units with dishwashers.
