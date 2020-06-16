4800 N 68TH Street

Amenities
Stylish, Single Level, Patio Style Home ... Private Patio with CamelBack Mountain View ... Clean Unit w/Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances & Backsplash, Quality Crate & Barrel Furnishings, King Bed ... Resort Style Amenities - 40+ Mature Landscaped Acres, Guard Gated, Private Restaurant w/Room Service, Year Round Heated Pool, Spa, Sauna, Workout Facility, Beauty/Barber Salon, Masseuse, FREE Van Service during the week to local stores, OnSite Management including Landscapers & Maintenance Staff.....Within walking distance to Fashion Square Mall & Old Town Scottsdale's Entertainment and Restaurants.....No Age Restriction in this Quiet Community. Available Long Term @$1,800 or Monthly, Please ask for rates.