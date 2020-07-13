All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Hayden Park

Open Now until 6pm
3015 N Hayden Rd · (833) 387-1080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move In Today and Save More with NO RENT until July! Plus Receive $75 off monthly rate if you move in by July 15th! Restrictions may apply. Call for more details!
Location

3015 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2038 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 2018 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 1056 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hayden Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
24hr laundry
carport
online portal
package receiving
Tour Your Way! Virtual and In Person By Appointment Only Tours are Available! Call us today for more information!

This cozy Scottsdale community is ideally located near shopping, schools, and Scottsdale's free Trolley service. Easy access to treasured Scottsdale restaurants, Spring Training venues, and the popular bike paths and golf courses which make up the greenbelt just around the corner will make enhancing your lifestyle a breeze. Living in Scottsdale, Arizona does not get any better than this!

Finding a luxurious one- or two-bedroom apartment home to suit your individual needs has never been easier. Our spacious floor plans come standard with features that you need such as private balconies and patios, large walk in closets, ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces and air conditioning. Relax at one of the two pools and jacuzzi spas, or take a stroll to one of the many nearby parks. Our pet-friendly community will be the perfect home for you and your extended fur-family. Check u

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hayden Park have any available units?
Hayden Park has 6 units available starting at $1,109 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Hayden Park have?
Some of Hayden Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hayden Park currently offering any rent specials?
Hayden Park is offering the following rent specials: Move In Today and Save More with NO RENT until July! Plus Receive $75 off monthly rate if you move in by July 15th! Restrictions may apply. Call for more details!
Is Hayden Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Hayden Park is pet friendly.
Does Hayden Park offer parking?
Yes, Hayden Park offers parking.
Does Hayden Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hayden Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hayden Park have a pool?
Yes, Hayden Park has a pool.
Does Hayden Park have accessible units?
No, Hayden Park does not have accessible units.
Does Hayden Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hayden Park has units with dishwashers.
