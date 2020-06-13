Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ

Upper Roseville
Newark Central Business District
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Springfield - Belmont
33 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,635
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Roseville
1 Unit Available
204 3rd Street
204 North 3rd Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1386 sqft
Single Family Home 3 beds 2 baths Newark - Beautiful single family home, recently renovated, walking distance to the train station. Three bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 2 half bathrooms, spacious backyard and huge basement ideal for storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Grove Terrace
77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Weequahic
1 Unit Available
241 Weequahic Ave 377-2
241 Weequahic Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
241 WEEQUAHIC AVE, UNIT 377-2, NEWARK - Property Id: 300673 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment located in Newark! Just a 4- minutes walk to Maple Ave & Lyons Ave 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
36-38 HALSTEAD ST 3
36-38 Halsted Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BEDROOM GREAT HOME - Property Id: 207355 LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO LIVE FEEL AT HOME NEED SOMEWHERE TO BRING YOUR FAMILY OR FRIENDS TO RELAX AT WELL LOOK NO FURTHER THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING COME TAKE A LOOK YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED Apply at

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
337-341 HAWTHORNE AVENUE
337-341 Hawthorne Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home to this Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 288229 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288229 Property Id 288229 (RLNE5846373)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
391 S 10th St
391 South 10th Street, Newark, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
312 Orange St
312 Orange Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bed room apartment Downtown Newark NJ - Property Id: 128180 Large 3-Bedroom apartment in University Height section of Newark NJ. $1900 per month, newly renovated close to train station.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
110 Vermont Ave 1
110 Vermont Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 bedroom RENOVATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 296196 Brand new apartment. 3 bedrooms 1 baths. Huge living room. 1 spot in driveway. Ready to move in. Call today for a showing. 973-474-0238 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
192 Seymour Ave
192 Seymour Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Newly renovated 3 bed apt. - Property Id: 295462 Nice newly renovated 3 bed apt. Requirements: income of the household living in apt must be over 2 times the rent and no eviction or criminal records. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
67 S 9th St
67 South 9th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 bedroom Apartment for rent - Property Id: 266712 Renovated apartment. Move in today. 3bedroom 1bath spacious living room. Call owner today to showing. Section 8 welcome Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
109 Chelsea Avenue
109 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Apartment Floor #3! Move in July 1st! - Property Id: 272159 Renovated 3 bedrooms apartment (3rd floor) ready to move in. Conveniently located.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
90 Chelsea Ave 1
90 Chelsea Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BRAND NEW 3bd/2bath Apartment NEWARK - Property Id: 233785 BRAND NEW 3bedrooms and 2bath Apartment. Hardwood floors. All new Appliances washer and dryer in the unit ready to move in March 1. Be the first move-in.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
357 Grove St 2
357 Grove St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
357 Grove Street - Property Id: 195160 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195160 Property Id 195160 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826716)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
925 South 19th st.
925 South 19th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Nice huge 3 bedroom apartment. - Property Id: 287370 Nice huge 3 bedroom apartment. Requirements: income of household must be over 2 times the rent and no eviction or criminal records. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
9 Fleetwood Pl
9 Fleetwood Place, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Renovated 3 bedrooms available - Property Id: 283717 Newly renovated three bedroom apartment- first floor* backyard and driveway* good area** Available immediately* half month broker fee $875* security deposit ** $2625* plus first month rent $1750*

Median Rent in Newark

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Newark is $1,204, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,434.
Studio
$1,084
1 Bed
$1,204
2 Beds
$1,434
3+ Beds
$1,850
City GuideNewark
Let’s cut right to the chase: Newark, New Jersey has had its problems over the years.

However, there is one major perk to living in this city: Manhattan. Yes, New York City is just eight miles away. If you want instant access to arguably the best city in the world, and you don’t mind mixing it up with a diverse population that’s jam-packed like, well, like jam is packed into a jam jar, read on for your guide to settling down in Jersey’s largest city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Newark? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting in Newark

With a population around 280,000, Newark is the biggest city in the Garden State. But all those people are stuffed into just 24 square miles of land, making Newark more crowded than a box of golden seedless raisins. Neighboring Jersey City is also one of the most densely populated cities in the country, so yeah, expect to be pretty familiar with your neighbors. Statistics show about two-thirds of those neighbors will be renters, and with the vacancy rate usually in the single digits, you will have some competition as you look for a place.

How much will it cost?

The average 1-bedroom unit will run you about $1100 a month in Newark. Yes, that’s higher than the national norm, but it’s also less than half of what you’d be paying to live in NYC, which, again, is just eight miles away. Keep in mind that New Jersey is one of the costliest states in which to live, with CNBC recently ranking it the 5th most expensive state in the U.S. http://www.cnbc.com/id/43484111?slide=7

How Close to Mass Transit?

This is a key question to ask yourself, because downtown Newark is where you’ll find Newark Penn Station, a major transportation hub where you can catch a subway, Amtrak train, New Jersey Transit bus, Greyhound bus, and more. If you’re aiming to live here sans car – and this is a great city to be vehicle-free in – make sure you’re comfortable with the walk that’s needed to get you on a people-mover.

Newark Neighborhoods

Newark has more than a dozen established neighborhoods, but it’s the city’s five political wards that are used to reference the primary geographical components of the city. Here’s a rundown:

North Ward: Home to many of Newark’s historical landmarks, this is also where you’ll find two of the city’s most populous neighborhoods, Forest Hill and Roseville; both on the pricier side. Some 55,000 people live in the North Ward, many of them Italian-American or Latino. Branch Brook Park, a 360-acre, cherry blossom-saturated public park is also located here, so the scenery is seldom lacking.

South Ward: Bordered to the east by the very busy Newark Liberty International Airport, the South Ward is home to the Clinton Hill, Dayton, South Broad Valley and Weequahic neighborhoods.

East Ward: Generally considered to be the best area for renters, the East Ward is home to the Ironbound neighborhood and Downtown. Ironbound is known for its huge working class Portuguese population. Finding a good deal here – say, a 3-BR unit for $1200 – is not uncommon, so you should dig a bit if you’re a savy deal seeker, you might be rewarded handsomely for your exploits. The East Ward is also where you’ll find Newark’s Downtown section - the center of the mass transit access – as well as the Prudential Center (home of the NHL’s Devils), but not many apartments. If you can find some, great, just don’t get too discouraged if your search starts to look a bit forlorn.

West Ward: Fairmount, Ivy Hill, Vailsburg, and West Side are the primary neighborhoods here that have been the focus of a concerted effort by city leaders to bring affordable and quality housing to the area. Point your search in that direction if living here is absolutely essential.

Central Ward: Rutgers and other notable universities are located in the Central Ward.

Life in Newark

It’s reasonable to say that renting an apartment in Newark requires a certain kind of mindset. You have to be adventurous yet still plant your stake here. For a New York City commuter or a pair of rugged-and-ready-for-anything college roommates, the city can be a steal of a deal. Hey, if Paul Simon, Queen Latifah, Shaquille O’Neal and Whitney Houston can survive a Newark upbringing, you can too. Here are a few tips for anyone ready to rent in Newark:

Take Advantage of the Transit

Be sure to take advantage of the city’s dizzying array of public transportation options. Not having a car in Newark means thousands of dollars in insurance, upkeep and fuel savings, so if you can ditch the ride, do it. There are bus and train stops all over the city, so investigate a little and learn your best routes.

All right, we’ll be the first to admit that our critique of Newark wasn’t exactly brimming with enthusiasm. No matter what, we’re confident you can find yourself an awesome apartment here, so get to it! Happy hunting!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Newark’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Newark renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."

View full Newark Renter Survey

Here’s how Newark ranks on:

C
Affordability
D
Quality of schools
D
State and local taxes
A-
Public transit
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Newark’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Newark renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."

Key Findings in Newark include the following:

  • Newark renters gave their city an F overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Newark were public transit (A-) and affordability (C).
  • The areas of concern to Newark renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime, commute time and recreational activities, which all received F scores.
    • Newark did relatively poorly compared to other nearby cities like New York (C+), Jersey City (D) and Allentown (B-).
  • Newark earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide, including Detroit (F), Buffalo (F) and Reno (F).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "I love living close to New York and Philadelphia, but crime has gotten worse." -Raymond Q.
  • "Unfortunately the cost of living is too expensive." -Anon.
  • "I love the access to available transportation, but not much else." -Erika E.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Newark?
In Newark, the median rent is $1,084 for a studio, $1,204 for a 1-bedroom, $1,434 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,850 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newark, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Newark?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Newark include Upper Roseville, and Newark Central Business District.
How good are the schools in Newark?
Newark renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Newark did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Newark?
Some of the colleges located in the Newark area include New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Rutgers University-Newark, LIU Brooklyn, and Kean University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Newark?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newark from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

