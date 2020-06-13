118 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ

Newark Neighborhoods

Newark has more than a dozen established neighborhoods, but it’s the city’s five political wards that are used to reference the primary geographical components of the city. Here’s a rundown:

North Ward: Home to many of Newark’s historical landmarks, this is also where you’ll find two of the city’s most populous neighborhoods, Forest Hill and Roseville; both on the pricier side. Some 55,000 people live in the North Ward, many of them Italian-American or Latino. Branch Brook Park, a 360-acre, cherry blossom-saturated public park is also located here, so the scenery is seldom lacking.

South Ward: Bordered to the east by the very busy Newark Liberty International Airport, the South Ward is home to the Clinton Hill, Dayton, South Broad Valley and Weequahic neighborhoods.

East Ward: Generally considered to be the best area for renters, the East Ward is home to the Ironbound neighborhood and Downtown. Ironbound is known for its huge working class Portuguese population. Finding a good deal here – say, a 3-BR unit for $1200 – is not uncommon, so you should dig a bit if you’re a savy deal seeker, you might be rewarded handsomely for your exploits. The East Ward is also where you’ll find Newark’s Downtown section - the center of the mass transit access – as well as the Prudential Center (home of the NHL’s Devils), but not many apartments. If you can find some, great, just don’t get too discouraged if your search starts to look a bit forlorn.

West Ward: Fairmount, Ivy Hill, Vailsburg, and West Side are the primary neighborhoods here that have been the focus of a concerted effort by city leaders to bring affordable and quality housing to the area. Point your search in that direction if living here is absolutely essential.

Central Ward: Rutgers and other notable universities are located in the Central Ward.