Phoenix, AZ
Windsor Place Condos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Windsor Place Condos

353 E Thomas Rd · No Longer Available
Location

353 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012
East Alvarado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Urban Penthouse! Nicely updated and a great location! - This home is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix and convenient to light rail, Heard Museum, theaters, nightlife and more. The landlord combined two properties to make a spacious and open feeling top floor penthouse! This updated home has over 2200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 balconies with amazing mountain and some city views and a charming feel throughout.
The only utilities you need to pay for are internet and cable! Other features include: wood floors, crown molding, two tone paint, new cabinets in kitchen, large pantry, full size W/D and so much more!Don't forget there are also the amenities of the complex including 2 pools and 2 reserved parking spaces.

Security Deposit $1620.00
Cleaning Fee: $275.00
Pet Fee: No Pets (service animals are not considered pets)

Click APPLY NOW! - $45 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1620.00 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4641200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Place Condos have any available units?
Windsor Place Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Place Condos have?
Some of Windsor Place Condos's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Place Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Place Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Place Condos pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Place Condos is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Place Condos offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Place Condos offers parking.
Does Windsor Place Condos have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor Place Condos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Place Condos have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Place Condos has a pool.
Does Windsor Place Condos have accessible units?
No, Windsor Place Condos does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Place Condos have units with dishwashers?
No, Windsor Place Condos does not have units with dishwashers.
