Windsor Place Condos

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access media room pet friendly

Urban Penthouse! Nicely updated and a great location! - This home is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix and convenient to light rail, Heard Museum, theaters, nightlife and more. The landlord combined two properties to make a spacious and open feeling top floor penthouse! This updated home has over 2200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 balconies with amazing mountain and some city views and a charming feel throughout.

The only utilities you need to pay for are internet and cable! Other features include: wood floors, crown molding, two tone paint, new cabinets in kitchen, large pantry, full size W/D and so much more!Don't forget there are also the amenities of the complex including 2 pools and 2 reserved parking spaces.



Security Deposit $1620.00

Cleaning Fee: $275.00

Pet Fee: No Pets (service animals are not considered pets)



Click APPLY NOW! - $45 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1620.00 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4641200)