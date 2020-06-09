Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7764 N 20TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7764 N 20TH Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7764 N 20TH Avenue
7764 North 20th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Vista Income Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
7764 North 20th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Vista Income Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Small quiet complex with community pool. 2 Master bedrooms with 2 full baths, half bath on main floor, open floor plan, fireplace, patio and 2 car garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7764 N 20TH Avenue have any available units?
7764 N 20TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7764 N 20TH Avenue have?
Some of 7764 N 20TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7764 N 20TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7764 N 20TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7764 N 20TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7764 N 20TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 7764 N 20TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7764 N 20TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 7764 N 20TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7764 N 20TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7764 N 20TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7764 N 20TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 7764 N 20TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7764 N 20TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7764 N 20TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7764 N 20TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College