Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
1615 E Georgia Ave · (602) 461-7263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1615 E Georgia Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 214 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 141 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 338 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 448 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
cc payments
internet access
shuffle board
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that’s upscale and hip, look no further than The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes. Designed to combine privacy, luxury, sustainability, community and style, this pet-friendly apartment community redefines apartment living in Phoenix.

Don’t be surprised if you walk into your studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment and mistake it for a VIP suite in a luxury hotel. Your apartment is designed, floor to ceiling, to create a stylish, comfortable, and comfortable place to call home. The lounge area features soaring ceilings, plush carpeting, large windows, and neutral color tones that allow you to fully customize the space. The fully equipped kitchen features sleek granite countertops, custom cabinets, an Energy Star high-design black appliance package, and designer fixtures and finishes. Whether you’re reheating leftovers from 5 & Diner down the street or hosting a dinner party, your apartment gives you the space to do it. The private bedro

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot per unit). Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
