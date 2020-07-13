Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit gym parking pool table e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly cc payments internet access shuffle board

If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that’s upscale and hip, look no further than The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes. Designed to combine privacy, luxury, sustainability, community and style, this pet-friendly apartment community redefines apartment living in Phoenix.



Don’t be surprised if you walk into your studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment and mistake it for a VIP suite in a luxury hotel. Your apartment is designed, floor to ceiling, to create a stylish, comfortable, and comfortable place to call home. The lounge area features soaring ceilings, plush carpeting, large windows, and neutral color tones that allow you to fully customize the space. The fully equipped kitchen features sleek granite countertops, custom cabinets, an Energy Star high-design black appliance package, and designer fixtures and finishes. Whether you’re reheating leftovers from 5 & Diner down the street or hosting a dinner party, your apartment gives you the space to do it. The private bedro