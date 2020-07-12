/
/
/
vista income estates
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
264 Apartments for rent in Vista Income Estates, Phoenix, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Northern Edge Apartments, where quality and comfort meet. Located in the heart of Phoenix, our apartment homes offer the perfect combination of desert charm, distinctive details, and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2222 W Morten Avenue
2222 W Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
744 sqft
Ready today! Centrally located single level duplex unit with private backyard. Clean, well maintained home with newer appliances, blinds, tile flooring throughout and no carpet,.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
7743 N. 23rd Ave
7743 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Unit with laundry room. Central Location. 3 blocks away from major freeways (I-17 & 51), Major shopping centers, starbucks, LA FITNES, Public Transportation, schools, Grand Canyon University.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7771 N. 19th Lane
7771 North 19th Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1651 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful town home - (RLNE5917950)
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$940
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
896 sqft
Located along West Dunlap Avenue and yards from North 25th Avenue. Spacious apartments with garbage disposal, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Secure community offers a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
Montelano offers quality and comfort in Phoenix, AZ. We offer eight different floor plans and exceptional amenities with recent upgrades. Work up a sweat at our fitness center, or cool down in our beautiful pool surrounded by palm trees.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
949 sqft
Easy access to I-17 or the light rail. 1-2 bedroom units with oversized balconies, linen closets and fireplaces. Fitness center, basketball court and yoga facilities for active residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$815
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
845 sqft
Great location close to shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment. Units feature ceiling fans, dishwasher, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, pool, pool table and game room.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
24 Units Available
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$681
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$764
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
900 sqft
Conveniently located near Metro Center mall, public parks, grocery shopping and dining. Giant closets and extra storage space. Peaceful community with pool, spa and BBQ/entertainment area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$764
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$823
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$940
602 sqft
Take a step in to Phoenix's newest trendy hotspot to live. Here at Avenue 19 you can live in comfort, in a cozy one bedroom apartment. With a resort style swimming pool and lounge area, you can relax in style.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$820
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
759 sqft
A modern community with a balcony or patio on each home. Easy access to the freeway, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry care center. Five pools available. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$618
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$667
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sombra Apartment Homes in Phoenix, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pointe Vista
2045 W Butler Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant community in a great Phoenix location. Grounds include community garden, pool, business center and hot tub. Units feature walk-in closets, electric kitchens, private patios and storage rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1701 W Tuckey Ln Unit 203
1701 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Partially furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath home. Move in ready! Nice flooring, new kitchen appliances, bright and cheery. Rent includes water, sewer, AC/Heating, electric and gas. Very nice complex with community pool.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8201 N 21st Dr Unit C107
8201 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1202 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor unit with 1 car garage in El Caro Villas. Fireplace in living room. washer & dryer hookup inside. Nice covered patio out back has 2 storage sheds.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3302 W. Loma Ln # 2
3302 West Loma Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1142 sqft
Don't miss out on this Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit with 1 car garage attached. All Kitchen, Bathrooms, Floors and Paint! Enclosed Private Patio off of Living Room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2121 W ROYAL PALM Road
2121 West Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
792 sqft
Conveniently located gem, cozy and tucked away. Bottom floor unit that has been completely remodeled. New appliances, flooring and paint. This unit is bright, airy and gorgeous inside. A wonderful place to call home!
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1815 W TUCKEY Lane
1815 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
541 sqft
Great Location! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse style living over 1,000 sqft! Tile flooring. Townhouses face the pool with ground level entry. Downstairs has 1/2 bath, and kitchen open to living area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3218 West Glendale Avenue
3218 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1480 sqft
Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kz2bKsxSkUN Village at North Glen offers homes in a secure, private gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
3228 W Glendale Ave
3228 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1363 sqft
Security screen entry door. Painted in neutral colors. Newer carpet in downstairs bedrooms, Tile entryway and bathrooms; rest is all wood.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
8330 North 21st Drive
8330 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1202 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit is available for immediate move-in! Conveniently located to I-17, this unit is in a great location! Close to shopping and restaurants! Kitchen features granite countertops and includes all major
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8202 N 21ST Drive
8202 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
Fully furnished, including bed linens and dishes, TV! Nice-sized, quiet end-unit condo. Two big balconies, large living room with fireplace, custom wet bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2675 W Ocotillo Rd
2675 W Ocotillo Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
This a is a great 2BR/1BA condo. There is a garage for keeping your car safe and clean and there is also a washer and dryer hook up. New paint, new ceramic tile everywhere, new carpet, new electrical outlets, entirely new bathroom.
