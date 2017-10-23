All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4322 N 47th Drive

4322 North 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4322 North 47th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY REMOLDED 4 BED 2 BATH PLUS DEN - This Fully remodeled 4 bedroom plus den 2 full Baths won't last long. With a water feature in the front yard and spacious backyard just ready for a BBQ party. With just minutes away from Camelback Road and I10 puts you about 15 minutes from downtown.

Tile and wood like floors throughout, Granite Counter Tops, Brand NEW Stainless Steel appliance, Washer and Dryer Hook-UP, HUGE Master Bedroom and large back porch.

A spacious floor plan you no doubt will love. Call today to schedule a tour or visit us at www.Taylorstmgmt.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE4655838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 N 47th Drive have any available units?
4322 N 47th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 N 47th Drive have?
Some of 4322 N 47th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 N 47th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4322 N 47th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 N 47th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 N 47th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4322 N 47th Drive offer parking?
No, 4322 N 47th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4322 N 47th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 N 47th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 N 47th Drive have a pool?
No, 4322 N 47th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4322 N 47th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4322 N 47th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 N 47th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 N 47th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
