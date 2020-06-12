quite 2 bed near downtown and camelback - Property Id: 95209
2 beds 1 bath 936 soft Kitchen opens to family room Kitchen with cutting board in counter Full bathroom Carport with quick access to kitchen Short term rental Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95209 Property Id 95209
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4062 N 11th St have any available units?
4062 N 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4062 N 11th St have?
Some of 4062 N 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4062 N 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
4062 N 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.