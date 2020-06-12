All apartments in Phoenix
4062 N 11th St
4062 N 11th St

4062 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4062 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
quite 2 bed near downtown and camelback - Property Id: 95209

2 beds 1 bath 936 soft
Kitchen opens to family room
Kitchen with cutting board in counter
Full bathroom
Carport with quick access to kitchen
Short term rental
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95209
Property Id 95209

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4062 N 11th St have any available units?
4062 N 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4062 N 11th St have?
Some of 4062 N 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4062 N 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
4062 N 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4062 N 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 4062 N 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4062 N 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 4062 N 11th St offers parking.
Does 4062 N 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4062 N 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4062 N 11th St have a pool?
No, 4062 N 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 4062 N 11th St have accessible units?
No, 4062 N 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4062 N 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4062 N 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
