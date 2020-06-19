500 Roy St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

This single-bedroom condo unit is located in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. With excellent walk, transit, and bike scores of 95, 85, and 80, respectively, this location is rated very walkable and almost all errands can easily be accomplished on foot. Restaurants, shops, groceries, and offices are all within a five-minute walking radius. The interior is beautiful and the well-thought-of floor plan clearly shows as the space is efficiently laid out. The living room features high vaulted ceilings and is bright and sun-filled thanks to huge windows and a glass sliding door that connects to a lovely, soothing private balcony. The kitchen is efficiently laid out in a straight line, maximizing the space. It consists of minimalistic yet stylish gray cupboards, dark granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer also provided.

Nearby parks include Ward Springs Park, South Fountain Lawn and Bhy Kracke Park

Nearby Schools:

Mcclure Middle School - 0.98 miles, 7/10

Ballard High School - 3.81 miles, 9/10

Hay Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 9/10

The Center School - 0.24 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:

82 - 0.1 miles

4 - 0.1 miles

3 - 0.1 miles

62 - 0.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



