All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 500 Roy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
500 Roy St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 Roy St

500 Roy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
South Lake Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

500 Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
This single-bedroom condo unit is located in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. With excellent walk, transit, and bike scores of 95, 85, and 80, respectively, this location is rated very walkable and almost all errands can easily be accomplished on foot. Restaurants, shops, groceries, and offices are all within a five-minute walking radius. The interior is beautiful and the well-thought-of floor plan clearly shows as the space is efficiently laid out. The living room features high vaulted ceilings and is bright and sun-filled thanks to huge windows and a glass sliding door that connects to a lovely, soothing private balcony. The kitchen is efficiently laid out in a straight line, maximizing the space. It consists of minimalistic yet stylish gray cupboards, dark granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer also provided.
Nearby parks include Ward Springs Park, South Fountain Lawn and Bhy Kracke Park
Nearby Schools:
Mcclure Middle School - 0.98 miles, 7/10
Ballard High School - 3.81 miles, 9/10
Hay Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 9/10
The Center School - 0.24 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
82 - 0.1 miles
4 - 0.1 miles
3 - 0.1 miles
62 - 0.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4381244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Roy St have any available units?
500 Roy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Roy St have?
Some of 500 Roy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Roy St currently offering any rent specials?
500 Roy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Roy St pet-friendly?
No, 500 Roy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 500 Roy St offer parking?
No, 500 Roy St does not offer parking.
Does 500 Roy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Roy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Roy St have a pool?
No, 500 Roy St does not have a pool.
Does 500 Roy St have accessible units?
No, 500 Roy St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Roy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Roy St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University