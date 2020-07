Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly fire pit internet access

GREAT LOCATION! NEAR STADIUMS, TRANSIT, & RESTAURANTS



Welcome Home to Icon Apartments! Our spacious apartment homes are conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Seattle. With close proximity to restaurants, public transit, and walking distance to the stadiums, you’ll always find something to keep you busy.



Our apartment homes have upgraded finishes with a modern look. Every home features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, high-efficiency washer/dryer, and ceiling fans. Floor-to-ceiling windows let natural light in and offer panoramic city views.