Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Packard Building

1530 12th Ave · (206) 539-0864
Location

1530 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,946

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,953

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$1,988

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,393

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,413

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Packard Building.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
package receiving
pool
Located at the corner of 12th and Pine, Packard Building Apartments presents the definitive Seattle residential experience. Just one mile from downtown, Packard Building Apartments is surrounded by the city's finest dining and entertainment destinations. Need to commute? We're close to many convenient transportation options as well. Our apartment homes feature floor to ceiling windows, Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and stacked washer and dryers. Socialize on the rooftop deck while admiring the incredible views of the Seattle skyline and Elliott Bay. At Packard Apartments, you'll find everything that the modern urban resident could wish for and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 0
rent: 50
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Packard Building have any available units?
Packard Building has 6 units available starting at $1,946 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Packard Building have?
Some of Packard Building's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Packard Building currently offering any rent specials?
Packard Building is offering the following rent specials: Save up to $500 in rent on select units! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is Packard Building pet-friendly?
Yes, Packard Building is pet friendly.
Does Packard Building offer parking?
Yes, Packard Building offers parking.
Does Packard Building have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Packard Building offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Packard Building have a pool?
Yes, Packard Building has a pool.
Does Packard Building have accessible units?
No, Packard Building does not have accessible units.
Does Packard Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Packard Building has units with dishwashers.
