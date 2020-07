Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym pet friendly bike storage car charging coffee bar

HIGH-RISE LIVING WITH HIGH-END TOUCHES

Ascend to the pinnacle of high-rise living at Arrivé, where elevated design, thoughtful finishes and convenience meet. Energy efficient lighting is designed throughout the building, which is targeting LEED Silver certification.

Select residences include private terraces, walk-in closets, under-cabinet lighting and French-door refrigerators with PureAir filtration system

Penthouses feature exclusive color palettes and include waterfall islands and Miele appliances. Lighting, thermostats and window treatments are controlled from your smartphone with the instant connectivity to Z-Wave technology.