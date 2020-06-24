4911 Fremont Ave. N.

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

- Extra spacious 2 bed/1.75 bath Fremont condo at Woodland Park. This beautiful, bright corner unit has a highly functional, open layout anchored by a cooks kitchen complete w/breakfast bar & newer SS appliances. Large master w/en suite bath, laundry & dual closets. Gas fireplace, garage parking plus large storage space. Small, quiet building; solid HOA. Ideal first home or place to downsize. Spectacular location. Walk to zoo, shops, restaurants and Green Lake! Excellent highway and bus access.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4918003)