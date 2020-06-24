All apartments in Seattle
4911 Fremont Ave. N.
4911 Fremont Ave. N.

4911 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Extra spacious 2 bed/1.75 bath Fremont condo at Woodland Park. This beautiful, bright corner unit has a highly functional, open layout anchored by a cooks kitchen complete w/breakfast bar & newer SS appliances. Large master w/en suite bath, laundry & dual closets. Gas fireplace, garage parking plus large storage space. Small, quiet building; solid HOA. Ideal first home or place to downsize. Spectacular location. Walk to zoo, shops, restaurants and Green Lake! Excellent highway and bus access.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4918003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Fremont Ave. N. have any available units?
4911 Fremont Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4911 Fremont Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Fremont Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Fremont Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 4911 Fremont Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4911 Fremont Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Fremont Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 4911 Fremont Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Fremont Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Fremont Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 4911 Fremont Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Fremont Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 4911 Fremont Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Fremont Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Fremont Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4911 Fremont Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4911 Fremont Ave. N. does not have units with air conditioning.
