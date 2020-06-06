All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:43 PM

4460 Winslow Plaza N

4460 Winslow Place North · No Longer Available
Location

4460 Winslow Place North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the lovely Wallingford Neighborhood located on the first floor! The living room comes with a gas fireplace and opens up on to a private patio. Kitchen comes with an updated refrigerator, oven and a dishwasher and lots of cabinet space! There is a formal dining area off the kitchen. Unit has a full washer & dryer. Located in Wallingford this apartment has easy access to downtown, the U District, and moments from Greenlake. Water/Sewer/Garbage included, Tenants pay Gas + Electric. Rent includes one car garage and huge storage room! No smoking and No Pets! Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:30 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - Dishwasher/Disposal - Newer Refrigerator and oven - Full Washer & Dryer in unit - Private Patio - Gas Fireplace - 1 Garage spot and 1 Storage - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - Water/Sewer/Garbage Included, Tenant pays Gas + Electric Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 Winslow Plaza N have any available units?
4460 Winslow Plaza N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 Winslow Plaza N have?
Some of 4460 Winslow Plaza N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 Winslow Plaza N currently offering any rent specials?
4460 Winslow Plaza N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 Winslow Plaza N pet-friendly?
No, 4460 Winslow Plaza N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4460 Winslow Plaza N offer parking?
Yes, 4460 Winslow Plaza N does offer parking.
Does 4460 Winslow Plaza N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4460 Winslow Plaza N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 Winslow Plaza N have a pool?
Yes, 4460 Winslow Plaza N has a pool.
Does 4460 Winslow Plaza N have accessible units?
No, 4460 Winslow Plaza N does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 Winslow Plaza N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4460 Winslow Plaza N has units with dishwashers.
