4460 Winslow Plaza N

Large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the lovely Wallingford Neighborhood located on the first floor! The living room comes with a gas fireplace and opens up on to a private patio. Kitchen comes with an updated refrigerator, oven and a dishwasher and lots of cabinet space! There is a formal dining area off the kitchen. Unit has a full washer & dryer. Located in Wallingford this apartment has easy access to downtown, the U District, and moments from Greenlake. Water/Sewer/Garbage included, Tenants pay Gas + Electric. Rent includes one car garage and huge storage room! No smoking and No Pets! Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:30 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - Dishwasher/Disposal - Newer Refrigerator and oven - Full Washer & Dryer in unit - Private Patio - Gas Fireplace - 1 Garage spot and 1 Storage - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease - Water/Sewer/Garbage Included, Tenant pays Gas + Electric Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!