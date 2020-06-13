Apartment List
/
WA
/
sammamish
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

138 Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA

📍
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
Studio
$1,474
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
21 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21529 SE 28th Ln
21529 Southeast 28th Lane, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
2220 sqft
21529 SE 28th Ln Available 07/06/20 Near Pine Lake - Beautiful home close to Pine Lake! This home has an open kitchen/dining area/family. The family room has a wood burning FP and slider leading to the outside deck.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
228 218th Pl SE
228 218th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3361 sqft
Luxury 4 BR Sammamish Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/035ade208e Located in the Pine Meadows neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.75 bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
824 274th Pl SE
824 274th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
2970 sqft
824 274th Pl SE Available 06/15/20 Sammamish Home - Trossachs Community - Available 6/15! Welcome to this lovely 5 bedroom + bonus, 3 bathroom home in the Trossachs Community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22914 SE 41st Place
22914 Southeast 41st Place, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2280 sqft
22914 SE 41st Place Available 07/01/20 Privacy and quiet single family house - This home features 3 Bedrooms and an office and large bonus room. Hardwood floors, gas stove, fireplace and skylight.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
369 227th Ln NE
369 227th Lane Northeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1490 sqft
369 227th Ln NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath with Den Townhome - This immaculate 1,490 square foot townhouse looks out to a large grass and tree filled center courtyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1535 248th Avenue Se
1535 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1555 248th Avenue Southeast
1555 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
806 217th Place Northeast
806 217th Place Northeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2060 sqft
Beautiful split-level remodel -- just off Inglewood Hill Road! Remodeled just a couple years ago, everything is top of the line.

1 of 27

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
21815 NE 18TH Way
21815 Northeast 18th Way, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2570 sqft
21815 NE 18TH Way Available 06/01/20 Well maintained home in Sahalee Woods - Spacious 4 bedroom tri level home in Sahalee Woods. Open concept on the main floor with large windows letting in plenty of light.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
2822 234th Ave SE
2822 234th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3350 sqft
Sammamish Single Family Home in Pine Lake area! Priced Below Market for Quick Lease! - New list with most desirable floor plan home with great build quality. Walking distance to Pine Lake Park on a no-outlet street.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
23008 SE 48th St
23008 Southeast 48th Street, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tri-level Home in Sammamish - Bed 2.5 Bath 1720 sq ft tri-level home with 35,719 sf lot. This home features a formal living room with picture window and wood burning fireplace. Dining with built-ins and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Sammamish
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Southeast Redmond
13 Units Available
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
North Issaquah
11 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Idylwood
15 Units Available
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Greenwood Point
2 Units Available
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Willows-Rose Hill
27 Units Available
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,596
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Live up to 6 weeks free. Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and apply the same day. Ask for more details! Offer valid on select apartments for new applicants with approved credit. Subject to availability.

Median Rent in Sammamish

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sammamish is $2,819, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,510.
Studio
$2,462
1 Bed
$2,819
2 Beds
$3,510
3+ Beds
$5,095
City GuideSammamish
Afraid to move alone? Sammamish was ranked friendliest town in America by Forbes in 2012, so you're sure to make new compadres here.

No one who lives in the Greater Seattle area thinks of Sammamish as a city. Most just think of the lake for which the city is named and the parks on the shoreline. Minutes away from year-round outdoor activities, Sammamish is one of Seattle’s eastside bedroom communities. With a population slightly less than better-known Redmond (home of Microsoft) and one-third that of Bellevue, this small city has great appeal.

Location, Location, Location

The western city boundary runs the length of the eastern shore of beautiful Lake Sammamish, site of plenty of excellent homes on the waterfront. The cost of living in Sammamish, however, is reasonable. That’s because most of the city is beyond the top of the plateau that rises above East Lake Sammamish Parkway. If you live on the eastside, you don’t want to work in Seattle unless you’re prepared to sit in your car for a couple of hours a day. This is really a location for those working nearby.

Lifestyle If you love water, greenery, and outdoor recreation, Sammamish is a great place to live. You can be at a lake or hiking trail in no time, and you’re only 45 minutes from skiing in the winter. Lifestyle is definitely a huge part of living in the northwest. Keep in mind that this area is pretty soggy and gray for nine months of the year.

Cost of Living Compared to most of the east side, Sammamish has slightly less expensive rental housing. Not enough that you’d choose it for only that reason - there’s also the proximity to restaurants, biking trails, and a short commute.

Traffic The success of the high-tech industry in this area has led to increased building in an area that's constricted by water and mountains, leading to tons of lovely commuter traffic. Some of the access roads simply cannot be expanded because the real estate isn't there to do so. Prepare yourself for long mornings and evenings sitting in your car while you inch back and forth from the office!

Neighborhoods

Most of the rental homes in Sammamish are found at Pine Lake or the southern end of the plateau. The rest of the city is made up of single-family homes in developments.

Pine Lake: This lake and neighborhood sit atop the plateau, pretty much along the north-south meridian of the city. The area has shopping and restaurants close by.

Sahalee and Timberline: This neighborhood has great homes, and the Sahalee Country Club and golf course. Located at the northern end of the city and popular for a number of years, access during rush hour has become a bit nightmarish.

Living in Sammamish

Despite the fact that the Pacific Northwest is WET (all-caps required), when the sun shines, you’ll find no urban setting that is more beautiful. Surrounded by mountains and water, it’s no wonder that people have flocked here for the lifestyle (and the coffee).

When it’s not rush hour, you’re only about 25 minutes from downtown Seattle on I-90, offering an incredibly rich restaurant and entertainment scene, major sports venues, and the popular Pike Place Market.

In the opposite direction on I-90, you’re minutes from skiing and hiking, and you can be in arid Eastern Washington within an hour.

If you’re moving to the area to work on the eastside, you have a choice of several small cities like Sammamish to choose from to search for apartments. You could do a lot worse than this close in and pleasant location--and we mean a lot worse.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sammamish?
In Sammamish, the median rent is $2,462 for a studio, $2,819 for a 1-bedroom, $3,510 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,095 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sammamish, check out our monthly Sammamish Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sammamish?
Some of the colleges located in the Sammamish area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sammamish?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sammamish from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio Apartments