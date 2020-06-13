138 Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA📍
No one who lives in the Greater Seattle area thinks of Sammamish as a city. Most just think of the lake for which the city is named and the parks on the shoreline. Minutes away from year-round outdoor activities, Sammamish is one of Seattle’s eastside bedroom communities. With a population slightly less than better-known Redmond (home of Microsoft) and one-third that of Bellevue, this small city has great appeal.
The western city boundary runs the length of the eastern shore of beautiful Lake Sammamish, site of plenty of excellent homes on the waterfront. The cost of living in Sammamish, however, is reasonable. That’s because most of the city is beyond the top of the plateau that rises above East Lake Sammamish Parkway. If you live on the eastside, you don’t want to work in Seattle unless you’re prepared to sit in your car for a couple of hours a day. This is really a location for those working nearby.
Lifestyle If you love water, greenery, and outdoor recreation, Sammamish is a great place to live. You can be at a lake or hiking trail in no time, and you’re only 45 minutes from skiing in the winter. Lifestyle is definitely a huge part of living in the northwest. Keep in mind that this area is pretty soggy and gray for nine months of the year.
Cost of Living Compared to most of the east side, Sammamish has slightly less expensive rental housing. Not enough that you’d choose it for only that reason - there’s also the proximity to restaurants, biking trails, and a short commute.
Traffic The success of the high-tech industry in this area has led to increased building in an area that's constricted by water and mountains, leading to tons of lovely commuter traffic. Some of the access roads simply cannot be expanded because the real estate isn't there to do so. Prepare yourself for long mornings and evenings sitting in your car while you inch back and forth from the office!
Most of the rental homes in Sammamish are found at Pine Lake or the southern end of the plateau. The rest of the city is made up of single-family homes in developments.
Pine Lake: This lake and neighborhood sit atop the plateau, pretty much along the north-south meridian of the city. The area has shopping and restaurants close by.
Sahalee and Timberline: This neighborhood has great homes, and the Sahalee Country Club and golf course. Located at the northern end of the city and popular for a number of years, access during rush hour has become a bit nightmarish.
Despite the fact that the Pacific Northwest is WET (all-caps required), when the sun shines, you’ll find no urban setting that is more beautiful. Surrounded by mountains and water, it’s no wonder that people have flocked here for the lifestyle (and the coffee).
When it’s not rush hour, you’re only about 25 minutes from downtown Seattle on I-90, offering an incredibly rich restaurant and entertainment scene, major sports venues, and the popular Pike Place Market.
In the opposite direction on I-90, you’re minutes from skiing and hiking, and you can be in arid Eastern Washington within an hour.
If you’re moving to the area to work on the eastside, you have a choice of several small cities like Sammamish to choose from to search for apartments. You could do a lot worse than this close in and pleasant location--and we mean a lot worse.