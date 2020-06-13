138 Apartments for rent in Sammamish, WA

Location, Location, Location

The western city boundary runs the length of the eastern shore of beautiful Lake Sammamish, site of plenty of excellent homes on the waterfront. The cost of living in Sammamish, however, is reasonable. That’s because most of the city is beyond the top of the plateau that rises above East Lake Sammamish Parkway. If you live on the eastside, you don’t want to work in Seattle unless you’re prepared to sit in your car for a couple of hours a day. This is really a location for those working nearby.

Lifestyle If you love water, greenery, and outdoor recreation, Sammamish is a great place to live. You can be at a lake or hiking trail in no time, and you’re only 45 minutes from skiing in the winter. Lifestyle is definitely a huge part of living in the northwest. Keep in mind that this area is pretty soggy and gray for nine months of the year.

Cost of Living Compared to most of the east side, Sammamish has slightly less expensive rental housing. Not enough that you’d choose it for only that reason - there’s also the proximity to restaurants, biking trails, and a short commute.

Traffic The success of the high-tech industry in this area has led to increased building in an area that's constricted by water and mountains, leading to tons of lovely commuter traffic. Some of the access roads simply cannot be expanded because the real estate isn't there to do so. Prepare yourself for long mornings and evenings sitting in your car while you inch back and forth from the office!