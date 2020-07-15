/
chico
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM
87 Apartments for rent in Chico, WA📍
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard
4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
This spacious home, in a beautiful neighborhood with easy access to Silverdale and Bremerton, offers a grand view of Dyes Inlet and Mt Rainier.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7642 Chico Way NW
7642 Chico Way Northwest, Chico, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
7642 Chico Way NW Available 08/01/20 Chico Way Charmer - This entire home was renovated and updated throughout. Located in desirable Chico area and sits on .41 acre, level lot with room for RV or boat parking.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7989 Emery Blvd NW
7989 Emery Boulevard Northwest, Chico, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2518 sqft
Spectacular Emery Ridge 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with Water and Cascade views. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home is still occupied. Please contact mitzi@penppm.com to schedule a viewing. MORE PICTURES COMING SOON
Results within 1 mile of Chico
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205
4701 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1180 sqft
4701 Walgren Dr Unit A205 Available 08/10/20 Silverdale Condo with detached 1 car Garage - Welcome yourself to this small community conveniently located within 5 minutes of downtown Silverdale also an easy commute to Bangor or PSNS.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2642 sqft
Prime location close to everything Silverdale has to offer. Just up the road from the new improved Central Kitsap High School and tons of shopping! This large 5 Bed, 2.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
8471 Town Summit Place Northwest
8471 Town Summit Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2007 sqft
Located in a well established neighborhood off of Provost Rd, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to everything Silverdale has to offer! All living spaces are downstairs with formal living & dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Chico
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
4 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
26 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
14 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
26 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1812 S Marine Dr
1812 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
716 sqft
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your kayak/small boat.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 Northwest Slate Lane
1319 Northwest Slate Lane, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1517 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome conveniently located in Ridgetop’s Lakeland Heights neighborhood, right next to Island Lake Park, on the north end of Silverdale.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl tile flooring and a large coat closet.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12686 Silverdale Way
12686 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
12686 Silverdale Way Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Desirable Silverdale Location - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
3301 Rickey Road
3301 Rickey Road, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Light & bright two story home in convenient East Bremerton location. Living room overlooks a private greenbelt offering privacy. A gas log fireplace helps warm the chilly NW evenings. All kitchen appliances are provided.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12676 Silverdale Way
12676 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1330 sqft
Excellent Silverdale Location - Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - Recently renovated in 2016 this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome is minutes from Bangor/Keyport and is in walking distance to trails and 1 mile to Silverdale Shopping.
