Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
10515 221st Ln NE, Unit 203
10515 221st Lane Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom - CEDAR PARK at REDMOND RIDGE - HIGHLY sought after Redmond Ridge!! Two bedroom, end unit with lots of light and large one car garage with plenty of storage. Covered Trex deck.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22741 Ne 91st Way
22741 NE 91st Way, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
22741 NE 91st Way, Redmond, WA 98053 $2695 per month - Redmond Ridge well maintained 3 bed/2.5 bath home for lease. Beautiful home in park like setting with community playgrounds nearby and nature trails throughout the community.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22651 NE Alder Crest Dr Unit 101
22651 Northeast Alder Crest Drive, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1389 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Redmond.
Results within 1 mile of Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
22 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,385
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
9 Units Available
Bear Creek
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9411 177th Place NE #2
9411 177th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1285 sqft
PRIME REDMOND LOCATION - This bright and spacious townhome located within the desirable Ashford Park II neighborhood features a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful wood floors. Freshly painted through out and new flooring in kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15626 224th Ct NE
15626 224th Court Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3380 sqft
Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138
9805 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
823 sqft
Move-in special!!! 1st full month free! This lovely two Bedroom, two-bathroom Condo is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in! Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
18012 Ne 94th Ct
18012 Northeast 94th Court, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1274 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath 1,274 sq feet townhouse in lovely Ashford Park, Redmond. (180th Ave NE & Avondale Rd NE). 10 minutes drive to MS main campus, and 5 minutes to Redmond downtown. Rent per month. End-unit with detached one car garage.

Last updated April 15 at 08:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Education Hill
17603 Northeast 108th Way
17603 Northeast 108th Way, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2810 sqft
Video viewing available.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
17826 NE 95th Ct
17826 Northeast 95th Court, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1410 sqft
Townhome With Attached extra deep garage. Fenced Yard. Avondale Rd. area. Black Granite kitchen. End unit backs to greenbelt.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
14144 194th Ave NE
14144 194th Ave NE, Cottage Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
5414 sqft
14144 194th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Great Home For Rent - Private, newly constructed and spacious home in The Crossings at Cottage Creek Community. This desirable 4 bed, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1478 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
51 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,525
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Crossroads
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Overlake
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,575
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1039 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
Crossroads
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,124
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,664
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
City GuideUnion Hill-Novelty Hill
The environmentalist and nature-conscious residents of the evergreen-thick Novelty Hill probably don't know that the region was actually a logging center for decades. Lumberjacks notoriously frequented the area's local bordello, which was later lost among the sea of current developments.

The population of the unincorporated areas known as Union Hill and Novelty Hill has exploded since 2000. East Novelty Hill saw growth around 70%, mostly because of big master-planned developments; locals even joke that the orange traffic cone should be the official symbol. Big tracts of houses, condominiums, and apartment complexes are in growing pockets that are still surrounded by horse ranches, farms, and big stands of timber. Places like Redmond Ridge are becoming distinct neighborhoods and are good places to search for 3 bedroom apartments to rent. The legendary outdoor recreational opportunities of the foothills of the Cascade mountains are at your doorstep. Bigfoot sightings help keep the cats nervous and staying inside.

Finding Your Perfect Apartment

Available Units, Higher Rents

For people looking to make a home in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill area, the good news is that the vacancy rate is higher than in many greater Seattle neighborhoods. The bad news is that the average rents may send you running for the hills, or at least far away from this city. On the plus side, almost all of them were constructed over the last decade. Find luxury 1 bedroom to 3 bedroom apartments for rent with all of the newer amenities. There are few rentals with all bills paid offered.

Keep the Commute in Mind

Most of the residents escape this city for work. In fact, only 14% of the people living here work here. The rest commute. So many people leave during the workday that some areas look like aliens came down and kidnapped all the people Traffic can be frustrating, especially when construction is ongoing. High-tech workers scramble to their favorite coffee shop before finding their way to the Microsoft campus or one of the other companies that help make this area Washington's Silicon Valley. There are public transportation options, but the area is still considered car-dependent.

Peaceful Living on the Edge of the Metro

The new neighborhoods are still somewhat in flux, settling in with their identities while trying to keep up with the growth. Like in many areas experiencing rapid population growth, school overcrowding is an issue as educators race to keep up. Still, there's something about being in an area that is just emerging. Start your apartment search in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill area to see for yourself.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill?
Apartment Rentals in Union Hill-Novelty Hill start at $1,950/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Union Hill-Novelty Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Union Hill-Novelty Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Union Hill-Novelty Hill from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

