112 Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA

Finding Your Perfect Apartment

Available Units, Higher Rents

For people looking to make a home in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill area, the good news is that the vacancy rate is higher than in many greater Seattle neighborhoods. The bad news is that the average rents may send you running for the hills, or at least far away from this city. On the plus side, almost all of them were constructed over the last decade. Find luxury 1 bedroom to 3 bedroom apartments for rent with all of the newer amenities. There are few rentals with all bills paid offered.

Keep the Commute in Mind

Most of the residents escape this city for work. In fact, only 14% of the people living here work here. The rest commute. So many people leave during the workday that some areas look like aliens came down and kidnapped all the people Traffic can be frustrating, especially when construction is ongoing. High-tech workers scramble to their favorite coffee shop before finding their way to the Microsoft campus or one of the other companies that help make this area Washington's Silicon Valley. There are public transportation options, but the area is still considered car-dependent.

Peaceful Living on the Edge of the Metro

The new neighborhoods are still somewhat in flux, settling in with their identities while trying to keep up with the growth. Like in many areas experiencing rapid population growth, school overcrowding is an issue as educators race to keep up. Still, there's something about being in an area that is just emerging. Start your apartment search in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill area to see for yourself.