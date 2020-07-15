112 Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA📍
The population of the unincorporated areas known as Union Hill and Novelty Hill has exploded since 2000. East Novelty Hill saw growth around 70%, mostly because of big master-planned developments; locals even joke that the orange traffic cone should be the official symbol. Big tracts of houses, condominiums, and apartment complexes are in growing pockets that are still surrounded by horse ranches, farms, and big stands of timber. Places like Redmond Ridge are becoming distinct neighborhoods and are good places to search for 3 bedroom apartments to rent. The legendary outdoor recreational opportunities of the foothills of the Cascade mountains are at your doorstep. Bigfoot sightings help keep the cats nervous and staying inside.
Available Units, Higher Rents
For people looking to make a home in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill area, the good news is that the vacancy rate is higher than in many greater Seattle neighborhoods. The bad news is that the average rents may send you running for the hills, or at least far away from this city. On the plus side, almost all of them were constructed over the last decade. Find luxury 1 bedroom to 3 bedroom apartments for rent with all of the newer amenities. There are few rentals with all bills paid offered.
Keep the Commute in Mind
Most of the residents escape this city for work. In fact, only 14% of the people living here work here. The rest commute. So many people leave during the workday that some areas look like aliens came down and kidnapped all the people Traffic can be frustrating, especially when construction is ongoing. High-tech workers scramble to their favorite coffee shop before finding their way to the Microsoft campus or one of the other companies that help make this area Washington's Silicon Valley. There are public transportation options, but the area is still considered car-dependent.
Peaceful Living on the Edge of the Metro
The new neighborhoods are still somewhat in flux, settling in with their identities while trying to keep up with the growth. Like in many areas experiencing rapid population growth, school overcrowding is an issue as educators race to keep up. Still, there's something about being in an area that is just emerging. Start your apartment search in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill area to see for yourself.