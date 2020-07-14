Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator green community on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

URBAN BLISS AWAITS YOU AT MAD FLATS with our ideal Capitol Hill location situated on the corner of 16th and Madison. Start your day off right in our exceptionally designed open floor plans with sweeping views of the Seattle skyline. Enjoy floor to ceiling windows, custom cabinetry and many other designer touches. You will always be satisfied at Mad Flats with our Capitol Hill premiere Thai eatery Big Uncle at your doorstep and one of the best walkable locations in the city. Mad Flats is a great place to live! We have restaurants and bars at your finger tips that our location has to offer. The City Skyline is one of the best in the area!NOTE: Some unit availability under MFTE. Restrictions: 1 Occupant: $43,680; 2 Occupants: $49,920.Please call for more details or to schedule your tour today!