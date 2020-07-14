All apartments in Seattle
Mad Flats
Mad Flats

1523 E Madison St · (206) 202-9343
Location

1523 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 505 · Avail. Sep 9

$970

Studio · 1 Bath · 270 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,212

Studio · 1 Bath · 272 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mad Flats.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
green community
package receiving
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
green community
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
URBAN BLISS AWAITS YOU AT MAD FLATS with our ideal Capitol Hill location situated on the corner of 16th and Madison. Start your day off right in our exceptionally designed open floor plans with sweeping views of the Seattle skyline. Enjoy floor to ceiling windows, custom cabinetry and many other designer touches. You will always be satisfied at Mad Flats with our Capitol Hill premiere Thai eatery Big Uncle at your doorstep and one of the best walkable locations in the city. Mad Flats is a great place to live! We have restaurants and bars at your finger tips that our location has to offer. The City Skyline is one of the best in the area!NOTE: Some unit availability under MFTE. Restrictions: 1 Occupant: $43,680; 2 Occupants: $49,920.Please call for more details or to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 8 months, 10 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee which is deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Please call for details.
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: On-Street Zone 2 parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mad Flats have any available units?
Mad Flats has 2 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Mad Flats have?
Some of Mad Flats's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mad Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Mad Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mad Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Mad Flats is pet friendly.
Does Mad Flats offer parking?
Yes, Mad Flats offers parking.
Does Mad Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mad Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mad Flats have a pool?
No, Mad Flats does not have a pool.
Does Mad Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Mad Flats has accessible units.
Does Mad Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Mad Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
