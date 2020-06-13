167 Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA📍
Sure, Martha Lake isn't quite located in Seattle proper, but it's so darn close that even Dave Grohl would've been confused. Martha Lake is a little place in Snohomish County, Washington, tucked into the northeastern edge of the state. It has a population of 15,473 and occupies only 4.8 square miles of space! It’s eight miles from Everett and 16 miles from Seattle, making it a commuters' paradise. The quality of life here is hard to beat. It’s got the charm of a small town combined with the high standards and nearby offerings of Seattle. The lovely landscape right at the water’s edge provides great interests for outdoorsy folks.
With a vacancy rate of 4.93 percent, finding a home here won’t be super easy, but if you have a little time to get to know the market trends, you should be in good shape. Renters make up 32 percent of the market, so rest assured that there will be some great apartments for rent, and not just apartment complexes, for people interested in buying. Figure out your budget so you know how much you’ll be able to spend on your apartment rental – that way, you know you’ll stay within your price range. Whatever your budget turns out to be, make sure you’re factoring in utilities as well – unless, of course, you find an all bills paid apartment.
Martha Lake is a census-designated place that's actually its own neighborhood, so you won't find distinctive areas as you would in towns and cities. You'll find apartments and homes for rent here, usually at above average rates.
Only about 7 percent of the population actually works in Martha Lake, so you can expect the area to be pretty quiet during the day and then wake up in the evenings and on weekends. It’s an affluent area, so there are lots of distinguished young couples and older retired folks who like to take in all that Seattle has to offer. The rain is a factor for some people – Washington State is known for being one of the areas with the highest precipitation in all of the US! If that doesn’t bother you, you’ll get to enjoy a pretty serene life here in Martha Lake.