167 Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3400 sqft
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
828 183rd Pl SE
828 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1961 sqft
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 164th St SW #F2
15 164th Street Southwest, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1749 sqft
15 164th St SW #F2 - (FOR RENT) Luxury TOWNHOME! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice floor plan, gas, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, 5 piece master with huge walk-in closet!.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17518 North Rd
17518 North Road, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Remodeled Bothell Rambler - 3 bed 2.5 bath Mid century Remodel Rambler (RLNE5771897)

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 161st PL SE
27 161st Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1906 sqft
North Bothell Home!!! - Wonderful 3-bedroom home in the Serrano community! The main level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and opens to the dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Martha Lake
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mill Creek
79 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
$
37 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
7 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
8 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,487
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Last updated May 10 at 10:42pm
Contact for Availability
West Ridge Apartments
628 128th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Snohomish County. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideMartha Lake
"All I really had was a suitcase and my drums. So I took them up to Seattle and hoped it would work." (- Nirvana, "Dave Grohl")

Sure, Martha Lake isn't quite located in Seattle proper, but it's so darn close that even Dave Grohl would've been confused. Martha Lake is a little place in Snohomish County, Washington, tucked into the northeastern edge of the state. It has a population of 15,473 and occupies only 4.8 square miles of space! It’s eight miles from Everett and 16 miles from Seattle, making it a commuters' paradise. The quality of life here is hard to beat. It’s got the charm of a small town combined with the high standards and nearby offerings of Seattle. The lovely landscape right at the water’s edge provides great interests for outdoorsy folks.

Moving to Martha Lake

With a vacancy rate of 4.93 percent, finding a home here won’t be super easy, but if you have a little time to get to know the market trends, you should be in good shape. Renters make up 32 percent of the market, so rest assured that there will be some great apartments for rent, and not just apartment complexes, for people interested in buying. Figure out your budget so you know how much you’ll be able to spend on your apartment rental – that way, you know you’ll stay within your price range. Whatever your budget turns out to be, make sure you’re factoring in utilities as well – unless, of course, you find an all bills paid apartment. 

Martha Lake Neighborhoods

Martha Lake is a census-designated place that's actually its own neighborhood, so you won't find distinctive areas as you would in towns and cities. You'll find apartments and homes for rent here, usually at above average rates.

Living in Martha Lake

Only about 7 percent of the population actually works in Martha Lake, so you can expect the area to be pretty quiet during the day and then wake up in the evenings and on weekends. It’s an affluent area, so there are lots of distinguished young couples and older retired folks who like to take in all that Seattle has to offer. The rain is a factor for some people – Washington State is known for being one of the areas with the highest precipitation in all of the US! If that doesn’t bother you, you’ll get to enjoy a pretty serene life here in Martha Lake.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Martha Lake?
The average rent price for Martha Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,080.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Martha Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Martha Lake area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Martha Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Martha Lake from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

