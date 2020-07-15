Apartment List
31 Apartments For Rent Near Cascadia College

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
47 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,540
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
22 Units Available
Town Center
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
990 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
4 Units Available
Westhill
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Finn Hill
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,104
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1271 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
9 Units Available
Fitzgerald-35th SE
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
North Creek-195th
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1147 sqft
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
746 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1050 sqft
Located close to Hwy 522, I-405, and I-5, your new home connects you to world-class shopping, restaurants, sports and cinemas in Kenmore, Bothell, and Seattle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
2 Units Available
Town Center
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
998 sqft
A fantastic community near area parks, and minutes from the freeway. On-site pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Each apartment features a private patio or deck, updated kitchens, and spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,425
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,682
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhill
18626 89th Avenue Northeast
18626 89th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2350 sqft
Avail Sept 1st. This beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent sits on a quiet street right up the hill from downtown Bothell and down the street from Bothell High School which is a part of the award winning Northshore School District.

1 of 26

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill
23332 13th Ave SE
23332 13th Avenue Southeast, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2903 sqft
Special home in an ideal setting. Beautifully updated. End of street in small quiet neighborhood. Main floor Den.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10216 NE 185th St 1
10216 Northeast 185th Street, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Updated 2BD Unit in Historic DT Bothell Triplex - Property Id: 319600 Charming, spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit in perfect, walkable location! https://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6
10837 Northeast 148th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
626 sqft
Bothell Condo..... - This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1129 sqft
3 Story Townhome,New Kitchen & floor,Paint, next to Kirkland,Kenmore, Mill Creek - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse. Next to Kirkland. Reputable Northshore school district.

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill
1515 242nd St SE
1515 242nd Street Southeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3374 sqft
1515 242nd St SE Available 08/14/20 Available Soon! Immaculate, Spacious Home with three car garage! - Exquisite craftsman home with dramatic entry and inviting open spaces. Main floor den, hardwoods in formal dining room and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Town Center
14200 NE 171st St E203
14200 Northeast 171st Street, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
761 sqft
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or Virtual tours will be available.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside
19405 129th Ave NE
19405 129th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
940 sqft
1815 a Month 2 Bed 1 Bath 940 Sq Ft Bothell - Property Id: 296935 Updated, remodeled 2 BR / 1 BA home in Holly Hills. 940 sq ft. Common area with plank flooring and bedrooms carpeted.

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wedge
13405 NE 199th Pl
13405 Northeast 199th Place, Woodinville, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
4200 sqft
13405 NE 199th Pl Available 08/01/20 Available Aug 1st !!! Stunning Woodinville Home with 5 Bedrooms! 4,200sqft of Living Space! - This spacious home features 5 bedrooms, 3 3/4 bathrooms with an additional office AND media room.

