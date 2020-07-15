Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
35 Apartments For Rent Near BC
Last updated July 15 at 12:22 PM
17 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,465
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
8 Units Available
Woodridge
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Factoria
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Crossroads
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments in Bellevue, Washington. Features newly renovated apartments, stainless steel appliances, private patio or balcony, in-home washer and dryer and plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Factoria
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1038 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
5 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Factoria
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 01:52 PM
4 Units Available
West Lake Hills
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Crossroads
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1000 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Woodridge
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
996 sqft
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Woodridge
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
855 sqft
A charming community just minutes away from the creek and area parks. Located in a quiet area. Each home features oversized closets, updated appliances and lots of storage. Near Factoria Shopping Center.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sammamish-East Lake Hills
907 170th Pl SE
907 170th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,750
3730 sqft
Private Hilltop Retreat Available Overlooking Lake Sammamish! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sammamish-East Lake Hills
15925 Southeast 3rd St
15925 Southeast 3rd Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1670 sqft
For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Lake Hills
1600 154th AVE SE
1600 154th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2580 sqft
BELLEVUE 4 BED, 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE & LARGE GARAGE! - *$4195/month rent plus utilities & Landscaping upkeep costs; Available NOW* *4 bed, Office/Flex, 2.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Bellevue
2630 118th Avenue SE #6-101
2630 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
885 sqft
2630 118th Avenue SE #6-101 Available 07/17/20 Spacious 2BR/2BA Bellevue Condo, Recently Updated, Great Location!! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Factoria
4333 123rd Ave SE
4333 123rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Lovely rustic haven with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a backyard amidst a lovely backdrop of nature.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Crossroads
13626 NE 7th St #F4
13626 Northeast 7th Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
13626 NE 7th St #F4 Available 08/01/20 Bellevue Condo - Immaculate and fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers privacy and a spacious open floor plan in a safe neighborhood community in the heart of Bellevue.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Crossroads
1007 156th Ave NE Unit #B212
1007 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Gorgeous, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 2nd-floor condo home property rental in the Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilburton
12613 SE 4th Pl
12613 Southeast 4th Place, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1820 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 202943 Fully Furnished House with well equipped Kitchen with all essentials. Barbecue Grill available on Deck. Short term stays are ok, we will lease for a minimum of 1 month and up to 12 months.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Somerset
4806 136th Place SE
4806 136th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3530 sqft
4806 136th Place SE Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed + Den, 2.75 bath in the quiet Somerset Bellevue area with excellent school district - 4806 136th PL SE, Bellevue, WA 98006. Right in Somerset area. 4 bedrooms + Den, 2.75 baths.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Bellevue
2720 118th Ave SE
2720 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1105 sqft
Bright and Private 2BD End Unit, West Bellevue - This Condo is Bright & Light & Positive. Brand new carpet and new appliances and new faucets and more.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sammamish-East Lake Hills
3019 162 Pl SE
3019 162nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2400 sqft
3019 162 Pl SE Available 08/08/20 Live the good life! - To view this home go to: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals Available Now...