183 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, WA📍
1 of 35
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 40
1 of 52
1 of 39
1 of 53
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 46
1 of 44
1 of 35
Situated about 20 miles south of Seattle, Edgewood, WA, is one of those pristine, open-space cities that's got just about everything going for it. You know the kind: big backyards, fresh air, plenty of outdoorsy spirit, and close proximity to the best things in life. Life is certainly better here. You can enjoy trips to the city (or Canada, if you're feeling adventurous) where you can enjoy fine dining, high-end shopping, and, obviously, the world's best coffee. But you can also chill in your hometown, soaking up the sunshine (there's more of it here than in Seattle) and splashing in the Puyallup River. Known as North Hill to the locals, the Edgewood and Milton area is friendly and welcoming with charming older homes and numerous community events. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the rainy season, and get on over here stat.
Moving to Edgewood is pretty easy. After all, with friendly neighbors and a bucolic setting, it's hard to imagine difficulty in the transition. However, like all places, there are lots of handy things you should know and prepare for before ordering the moving truck. Don't worry; this list has you covered.
Paper Trail
Make sure you gather together all the important documents you'll need to impress a future landlord, whether you've got your eye on a detached house or a hi-rise apartment. Items to include are your ID, recent pay stubs and your credit report. Always check to make sure your credit score is on the up and up. If you spot any issues, go ahead and make a scene to your creditors. You may also want to pick up a cashier's check, as your preferred abode will likely call for a security deposit.
Housing Market
Before you pack your fine china in newspaper and decide whether or not that creepy porcelain doll collection is coming along, you should research the housing options available in Edgewood. Good news for fans of single-family homes: properties in Edgewood are mostly individual posts with sizable yards. These homes are generally older -- most were built between 1940-2000 -- but they also boast some seriously cool character. Who wouldn't want to live in a little 1950s bungalow? Well, some of you might. For those hoping for a two-bedroom apartment with a view, you're going to have a tougher search. The smaller complex rentals are split between townhouses, small apartment buildings (with three or four units) and hi-rise buildings. The result is that there aren't many of any of them. Plan on taking a few months to see what you like while waiting for an opening.
Edgewood doesn't have distinctive neighborhoods with individual cultural identities like its big city brother Seattle, but there are still differences between one area and another that can help you pick a perfect landing pad.
North: The main drag in Edgewood is Highway 161, or Meridian Ave. Most of the goodies, from coffee shops to eateries, sit in the upper portion of Meridian. There's also easier access to I-5 and proximity to Surprise Lake just outside the borders. As for housing, you'll find plentiful single-family homes, but for buildings, you've got Sundance Apartments (just north of the city) and Surprise Lake Village Apartments to the west.
South: The southern half of Edgewood still has some amenities on Meridian, but it's also a little quieter and a little more tucked away, which means bigger lots. You've also got your Lake Chalet, though it's considerably smaller than Surprise Lake. Call it demure -- it's kinder. For apartments, you've got Cherrywood Village Apartments, which are actually within the boundaries of the city -- score! You also have Meridian Pointe Apartments just south of it.
It's not all hunting for apartments and computing commutes. There's also lots of fun to be had in Seattle's southern sister city... and that's not just tilting at windmills. On your free days, you should explore the downtown area, which includes a massive park the city is building for residents. Head to the lakes, rivers or Puget Sound for some water play. You've got your usual assortment of golf courses, bowling alleys and swim centers, plus camping, hiking and biking in the local mountains. Don't forget about Seattle. There's more shopping, sightseeing, dining and museum hopping than you can do in a whole year. While Seattle boasts pretty darn impressive public transit on the Monorail and bus system, in Edgewood you'll likely rely on your own private vehicle to get around. Of course, on occasion you may want to take the Pierce County Trolley, which frequents downtown Edgewood on the 504 Route. Commute times can run high in these parts, so this may prove a pretty worthwhile ride.