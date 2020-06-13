183 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, WA

Moving to Edgewood

Moving to Edgewood is pretty easy. After all, with friendly neighbors and a bucolic setting, it's hard to imagine difficulty in the transition. However, like all places, there are lots of handy things you should know and prepare for before ordering the moving truck. Don't worry; this list has you covered.

Paper Trail

Make sure you gather together all the important documents you'll need to impress a future landlord, whether you've got your eye on a detached house or a hi-rise apartment. Items to include are your ID, recent pay stubs and your credit report. Always check to make sure your credit score is on the up and up. If you spot any issues, go ahead and make a scene to your creditors. You may also want to pick up a cashier's check, as your preferred abode will likely call for a security deposit.

Housing Market

Before you pack your fine china in newspaper and decide whether or not that creepy porcelain doll collection is coming along, you should research the housing options available in Edgewood. Good news for fans of single-family homes: properties in Edgewood are mostly individual posts with sizable yards. These homes are generally older -- most were built between 1940-2000 -- but they also boast some seriously cool character. Who wouldn't want to live in a little 1950s bungalow? Well, some of you might. For those hoping for a two-bedroom apartment with a view, you're going to have a tougher search. The smaller complex rentals are split between townhouses, small apartment buildings (with three or four units) and hi-rise buildings. The result is that there aren't many of any of them. Plan on taking a few months to see what you like while waiting for an opening.