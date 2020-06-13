/
42 Apartments for rent in Wauna, WA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N
14009 87th Avenue Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
Lovely Two Story Duplex - This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)
10219 Creviston Drive Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
Freshly remodeled, Upper Unit 2 Bedroom, bath Apartment - This upper unit is approx. 977 sq. ft and offers 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. This unit has been freshly updated. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10412 133rd Street NW
10412 133rd Street Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
10412 133rd Street NW Available 04/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Creviston Ridge - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler is located on a large lot in Creviston Ridge is approximately 1400 sq ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9614 127th St Ct NW
9614 127th Street Court Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2239 sqft
Sprawling 3 Bedroom Estate Rambler with View of the Sound - 3 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Wauna
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
View Basin
1 Unit Available
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102
3889 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
1157 sqft
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102 Available 07/13/20 Amazing Gig Harbor Condo - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,997.00 Available: 07/17/2020 Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,997.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Artondale
1 Unit Available
7106 71st Avenue NW
7106 71st Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1614 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Gig Harbor! - You'll love this tucked away home that sits on a 1.26 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosedale-Hunt
1 Unit Available
6624 46th Ave NW
6624 46th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Gig Harbor - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is approx. 900 sq. ft. and offers a galley style kitchen with oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The dining room opens to a patio and large fully fenced back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
10190 Sentinel Loop
10190 Sentinel Loop, Gig Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2600 sqft
10190 Sentinel Loop Gig Harbor, WA 98332 4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Rambler with Basement approximately 2,600 Square Feet home located in Harbor Hills (near Costco). Two Car Garage with Automatic Opener. Located close to shopping, schools and the YMCA.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3419 115th Avenue NW
3419 115th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Horsehead Bay Waterfront Home - This wonderful home offers waterfront living and approx. 50 of bulkhead and a dock. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is approx. 1658 sq. ft.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
4124 Moonlight Ct
4124 Moonlight Ct, Gig Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2744 sqft
Spacious Two-story in Harbor Hill - Immaculate four-bedroom home in the Harbor Hills community in Gig Harbor.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Peacock Hill
1 Unit Available
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3600 sqft
Waterfront Home for Rent with Amazing Views. 175 ft of waterfront with concrete bulkhead on 1.5 acres with access down to the Beach. 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath 2 Story home with a loft above the living room which can be used as an office/den.
Results within 10 miles of Wauna
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,212
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
20 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Westside
Contact for Availability
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
575 6th Avenue #3
575 6th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
650 sqft
Fox Island Living! - Two bedroom, one bath apartment on Fox Island. Upstairs unit, located in Building One with on-site laundry. Cute and cozy and perhaps just what you've been looking for. Short commute to Wollochet area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Artondale
1 Unit Available
5102 Willow Lane NW
5102 Willow Lane Northwest, Artondale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
660 sqft
Willow Lane Suite - Property Id: 216627 Welcome home to this stunning newly remodeled mother in law suite nestled in a gorgeous private setting surrounded by evergreens! If you're looking for low maint & high quality...
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Rockwell Ave
118 Rockwell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6908 Long Lake Rd SE
6908 Long Lake Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
752 sqft
6908 Long Lake Rd SE Available 07/01/20 Live on Long Lake at this Beautiful Cozy Updated Home....
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3621 12th Avenue NW
3621 12th Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1810 sqft
3621 12th Avenue NW Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Evans home - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, approx. 1810 sq. ft. home is located in the Point Evans neighborhood and is a must see.
The average rent price for Wauna rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Wauna area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.