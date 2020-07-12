/
wallingford
110 Apartments for rent in Wallingford, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,611
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
970 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a trendy neighborhood near 45th Street. Eye-catching color schemes, 24-hour fitness center and spacious layouts. Electric vehicle charging available. Controlled access. Hardwood-style flooring and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
22 Units Available
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,925
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1067 sqft
Wonderfully situated community just a block north of Gas Works Park. Invite friends for a rooftop deck BBQ. Homes feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Controlled-access garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,575
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
918 sqft
Pacific Pointe offers an exceptional urban lifestyle located at the north end of Lake Union.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,501
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
849 sqft
Fremont neighborhood near shopping and dining. Blocks from Lake Union. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Green community with lobby, elevator, bike storage, parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,814
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
977 sqft
Smith & Burns apartments for rent in Seattle, is a well-crafted community in the heart of Washington. Conveniently located at 45th and Interlake Ave. N. you will experience real ease of living at Smith & Burns.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5570 Canfield Pl N
5570 Canfield Place North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1490 sqft
5570 Canfield Pl N Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath near Green Lake! - Showings will begin at the latest, 7/20. Please email sarah@verraterra.com for any other questions. 3 bed 2 bedroom house located two blocks from Green Lake and Woodland Park.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1429 North 53rd Street
1429 North 53rd Street, Seattle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2800 sqft
Here's your chance to live in the heart of Greenlake! This beautiful 6 bedroom craftsman on a corner lot across from Woodland Park is perfect for a group of adults or post graduates who prefer a lifestyle based on companionship and shared expenses.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3426 Wallingford Avenue N
3426 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
485 sqft
The Wallingford Apartments is offering a corner 1 bedroom w/ den apartment with new carpet, washer/dryer and dishwasher. Amazing views of city skyline and Lake Union from rooftop deck. Parking available. Utilities are submetered and paid separately.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
408 NE 40th St
408 Northeast 40th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
2050 sqft
Stunning View Home in Wallingford. Enjoy full views for of Lake Union from this lovely and large home. The entire home is bursting with natural light. High ceilings in Open living room & dining area with large wrap around view decks.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3926 1st Ave NE #12
3926 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,500
540 sqft
Stylish, Upgraded Studio in Wallingford - Stylish studio in Wallingford! Unit has been recently renovated with many upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Wallingford
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1093 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Eastlake 2851 on Lake Union
2851 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
831 sqft
Close to the I-5 Express, University of Washington Dept. of Psychiatry&Behavioral Sciences, College Club of Seattle, and Sound Earth Strategies. Right next to Fairview Park and Lake Union. Pet-friendly apartments with restaurant onsite, outdoor deck, lake views, and granite bar tops.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,016
278 sqft
Nors features 28 high-end studios spread over five floors with bike storage, and and a rooftop deck. This brand new community features cutting edge finishes, and stainless steel appliances. Nors is located a short walk (.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
11 Units Available
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,379
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Inspire in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
28 Units Available
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stream Dexios in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Track 66 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
227 sqft
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A little something for everyone, that’s what we believe in. Compact studios, super cute open one bedrooms, well designed one bedrooms, and efficient two bedrooms that don’t waste space trying to impress, Maple Leaf Flats has what you need.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Wally
4111 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
599 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wally in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,758
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,383
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,073
1020 sqft
Seattle’s Fremont District is known as “The Center of the Known Universe,” and Epicenter is an iconic extension of this very artistic community! Fremont is an eclectic, lively colorful community where something is always happening! Whether you visit
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,623
1077 sqft
Residents enjoy views of Lake Union and downtown Seattle from the rooftop lounge, along with a greenhouse and chicken coop. Luxury apartments located just steps away from restaurants and shopping. Highly walkable neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,273
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,363
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
927 sqft
Summit at Lake Union Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,335
269 sqft
Find your oasis in the middle of a bustling city at Enve, located on a beautiful, tree-lined street in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. The brand-new property features city and lake views and is just minutes from Lake Union.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,834
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,563
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,318
1057 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, Seattle Seaplanes, St. Mark's Greenbelt, South Lake Union Streetcar, Gage Academy of Art, Bright Water School, Streissguth Gardens, I-5 Colonnade, and Lake Union Drydock Company. Pet-friendly apartments with reservable yoga studio, rooftop terrace, night patrol, garage.
