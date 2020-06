78 Apartments for rent in Artondale, WA

Renting in Artondale

Artondale apartments for rent vary from basic studios to luxurious units with tons of amenities. Artondale is mostly a residential community, and most renters work nearby in Gig Harbor or across the bridge in Tacoma. Gig Harbor offers tons of shopping, restaurants, movie complexes, and other activities and entertainment for Artondale residents to enjoy.

Several chain stores are near the month to month rentals in Artondale, including Costco and Kohl's. Shopping complexes include Uptown Gig Harbor and Olympic Village. If you're interested in a basic apartment for rent, plan to find units starting around one thousand dollars per month. Larger apartments, duplexes, townhomes and single family dwellings also start around one thousand, but most units average closer to two thousand dollars per month.