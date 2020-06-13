78 Apartments for rent in Artondale, WA

Life in Artondale

Artondale's school system is ranked fifty first in the country. The population, as well as income levels in the area, has skyrocketed past national and state averages over the past decade and a half. Growing in numbers by over 46 percent and increasing in wages by over 35 percent, Artondale is the 82nd most affluent area of Washington's 522 areas. Homes for rent start out around one thousand dollars per month and climb upwards from there.

Though the influx of money drove up property values, affordable housing is still available, including apartments, houses and duplexes for rent. Artondale gets plenty of rainfall, as does all of rainy Washington, but does manage to squeeze out 142 sunny days during an average year. The city gets less than five inches of snow each season, considerably less than the national average of 25 inches. The temperatures are generally mild, with highs in July struggling to surpass 75 degrees, and average lows in January barely dipping below freezing.

Things to Do

While Gig Harbor offers all of the basic necessities, Tacoma is where the real action is. There are countless walking trails and biking trails just outside the city for the outdoorsy types. City lovers can enjoy a tour of the LeMay America's Car Museum or the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium. Tacoma also offers performing arts centers and a thriving nightlife.

Wollochet Bay Estuary Park and Kopachuck State Park are also in the city, giving you plenty of green space to roam around.

Artondale is an ideal alternative for those who want to enjoy the best parts of Tacoma without having to live in the city. Seattle and Bellevue are also a convenient drive away, especially for fans of the previous Super Bowl champs the Seattle Seahawks.