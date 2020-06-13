Apartment List
78 Apartments for rent in Artondale, WA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Artondale
1 Unit Available
7106 71st Avenue NW
7106 71st Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1614 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Gig Harbor! - You'll love this tucked away home that sits on a 1.26 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Artondale
1 Unit Available
5102 Willow Lane NW
5102 Willow Lane Northwest, Artondale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
660 sqft
Willow Lane Suite - Property Id: 216627 Welcome home to this stunning newly remodeled mother in law suite nestled in a gorgeous private setting surrounded by evergreens! If you're looking for low maint & high quality...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Ford Drive NW
7300 Ford Dr NW, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1750 sqft
Wonderful New Construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with Beach Access - This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is approx. 1,750 sq. ft. and has beautiful filtered views of the water.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosedale-Hunt
1 Unit Available
6624 46th Ave NW
6624 46th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Gig Harbor - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is approx. 900 sq. ft. and offers a galley style kitchen with oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The dining room opens to a patio and large fully fenced back yard.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3419 115th Avenue NW
3419 115th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Horsehead Bay Waterfront Home - This wonderful home offers waterfront living and approx. 50 of bulkhead and a dock. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is approx. 1658 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3600 sqft
Waterfront Home for Rent with Amazing Views. 175 ft of waterfront with concrete bulkhead on 1.5 acres with access down to the Beach. 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath 2 Story home with a loft above the living room which can be used as an office/den.
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Westside
Contact for Availability
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
View Basin
1 Unit Available
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102
3889 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
1157 sqft
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102 Available 07/13/20 Amazing Gig Harbor Condo - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,997.00 Available: 07/17/2020 Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,997.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
400 7th Ave
400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Pending Application - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
4015 45th Street Court Northwest
4015 45th Street Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
$1,500.00 per month - includes utilities Approximately 1,200 square feet. Furnished Studio living with private entrance, plenty of outside parking. Office space, ample storage, outdoor picnic area. Close to shopping, freeway and uptown Gig Harbor.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
322 39th Avenue Court Northwest - 1
322 39th Avenue Ct NW, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1 1/2 Bath Duplex located at 322 39th Ave Ct NW off of Fosdick Drive. Within 5 minutes to Uptown Shopping and Restaurants . Light and bright two story townhouse with filtered views of the water. One car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
West End
61 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
University Place
9 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
575 6th Avenue #3
575 6th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
650 sqft
Fox Island Living! - Two bedroom, one bath apartment on Fox Island. Upstairs unit, located in Building One with on-site laundry. Cute and cozy and perhaps just what you've been looking for. Short commute to Wollochet area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3621 12th Avenue NW
3621 12th Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1810 sqft
3621 12th Avenue NW Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Evans home - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, approx. 1810 sq. ft. home is located in the Point Evans neighborhood and is a must see.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N
14009 87th Avenue Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
Lovely Two Story Duplex - This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West End
1 Unit Available
625 N Jackson Ave Apt A25
625 North Jackson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
2 Bdrm 1.75 bath unit on main floor in Narrows East - gated community near Narrows Bridge & Trails & so much more! Wood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest
11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2128 sqft
Morningside 3 bedroom rambler with attached 3 car garage. Open & bright floorplan, granite counter throughout the kitchen with eating bar and breakfast area. Warm & inviting family room features vaulted ceilings, sky lights. 5 piece master bath.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
10190 Sentinel Loop
10190 Sentinel Loop, Gig Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2600 sqft
10190 Sentinel Loop Gig Harbor, WA 98332 4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Rambler with Basement approximately 2,600 Square Feet home located in Harbor Hills (near Costco). Two Car Garage with Automatic Opener. Located close to shopping, schools and the YMCA.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
4124 Moonlight Ct
4124 Moonlight Ct, Gig Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2744 sqft
Spacious Two-story in Harbor Hill - Immaculate four-bedroom home in the Harbor Hills community in Gig Harbor.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Peacock Hill
1 Unit Available
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
10219 Creviston Drive NW (Upper Lever of Duplex)
10219 Creviston Drive Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
Freshly remodeled, Upper Unit 2 Bedroom, bath Apartment - This upper unit is approx. 977 sq. ft and offers 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. This unit has been freshly updated. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave.
City GuideArtondale
On November 6, 1040, Fife high school student Carol Peacock sat down to do her homework. The assignment from her journalism teacher was to suppose something big would happen and to write the story. She began with the headline, "Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapses." The very next day, it did. The bridge separates Artondale, WA from its neighbors in Tacoma.

The bridge, of course, was rebuilt -- hopefully stronger this time -- and now offers a convenient gateway for residents of Artondale to gain easy -- if not always quick -- access to the jobs, shopping, entertainment, and other activities available in Tacoma. Artondale is in Pierce County, with a population of just under 13,000 sharing less than 14 miles of living space.

Renting in Artondale

Artondale apartments for rent vary from basic studios to luxurious units with tons of amenities. Artondale is mostly a residential community, and most renters work nearby in Gig Harbor or across the bridge in Tacoma. Gig Harbor offers tons of shopping, restaurants, movie complexes, and other activities and entertainment for Artondale residents to enjoy.

Several chain stores are near the month to month rentals in Artondale, including Costco and Kohl's. Shopping complexes include Uptown Gig Harbor and Olympic Village. If you're interested in a basic apartment for rent, plan to find units starting around one thousand dollars per month. Larger apartments, duplexes, townhomes and single family dwellings also start around one thousand, but most units average closer to two thousand dollars per month.

Life in Artondale

Artondale's school system is ranked fifty first in the country. The population, as well as income levels in the area, has skyrocketed past national and state averages over the past decade and a half. Growing in numbers by over 46 percent and increasing in wages by over 35 percent, Artondale is the 82nd most affluent area of Washington's 522 areas. Homes for rent start out around one thousand dollars per month and climb upwards from there.

Though the influx of money drove up property values, affordable housing is still available, including apartments, houses and duplexes for rent. Artondale gets plenty of rainfall, as does all of rainy Washington, but does manage to squeeze out 142 sunny days during an average year. The city gets less than five inches of snow each season, considerably less than the national average of 25 inches. The temperatures are generally mild, with highs in July struggling to surpass 75 degrees, and average lows in January barely dipping below freezing.

Things to Do

While Gig Harbor offers all of the basic necessities, Tacoma is where the real action is. There are countless walking trails and biking trails just outside the city for the outdoorsy types. City lovers can enjoy a tour of the LeMay America's Car Museum or the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium. Tacoma also offers performing arts centers and a thriving nightlife.

Wollochet Bay Estuary Park and Kopachuck State Park are also in the city, giving you plenty of green space to roam around.

Artondale is an ideal alternative for those who want to enjoy the best parts of Tacoma without having to live in the city. Seattle and Bellevue are also a convenient drive away, especially for fans of the previous Super Bowl champs the Seattle Seahawks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Artondale?
The average rent price for Artondale rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,940.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Artondale?
Some of the colleges located in the Artondale area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Artondale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Artondale from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

