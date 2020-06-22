All apartments in Seattle
3249 34th Avenue West
Last updated August 28 2019 at 9:45 AM

3249 34th Avenue West

3249 34th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3249 34th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, home with private backyard!

Very nice In City Oasis. Walk to Discovery Park. Sunny 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, washer/dryer in unit, front yard and back yard, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods flooring throughout. There are a lots of big windows. There are a lots of storage room as well. Convenient location in Fremont, close to bus lines.
First/last/deposit ($2200), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small pets on a case by case basis.

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 34th Avenue West have any available units?
3249 34th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 34th Avenue West have?
Some of 3249 34th Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 34th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
3249 34th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 34th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249 34th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 3249 34th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 3249 34th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 3249 34th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3249 34th Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 34th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 3249 34th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 3249 34th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 3249 34th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 34th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3249 34th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
