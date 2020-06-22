3249 34th Avenue West

Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, home with private backyard!
Very nice In City Oasis. Walk to Discovery Park. Sunny 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, washer/dryer in unit, front yard and back yard, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods flooring throughout. There are a lots of big windows. There are a lots of storage room as well. Convenient location in Fremont, close to bus lines.
First/last/deposit ($2200), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small pets on a case by case basis.
**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **
* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity