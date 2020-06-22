3249 34th Avenue West

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, home with private backyard!



Very nice In City Oasis. Walk to Discovery Park. Sunny 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, washer/dryer in unit, front yard and back yard, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods flooring throughout. There are a lots of big windows. There are a lots of storage room as well. Convenient location in Fremont, close to bus lines.

First/last/deposit ($2200), tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small pets on a case by case basis.



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity