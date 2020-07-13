Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible car charging elevator 24hr gym green community parking cc payments e-payments bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly hot tub internet access

Located in the vibrant and bustling heart of the city, 708 Uptown is one of Seattles premier green-built apartment communities. This modern community is decked out with awesome amenities and the greatest green-built features, which not only benefits the environment, but you as well. From building design to energy-efficient appliances and lighting, you will live in a clean, modern environment, while cutting your energy costs.Life at 708 Uptown combines all the modern comforts you are looking for in an apartment home with the convenience of the perfect location in the center of the city, close to everything Seattle has to offer. With several grocery stores just steps away, delectable dining options on just about every corner, and nightlife and entertainment practically at your doorstep, you'll know you found the perfect place to call home each and every day.To experience a high end lifestyle with low impact living, call today and schedule your tour of 708 Uptown.