Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

708 Uptown

708 6th Ave N · (206) 429-4034
Location

708 6th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0218 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,642

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 0319 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 0318 · Avail. now

$1,688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 708 Uptown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
cc payments
e-payments
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
Located in the vibrant and bustling heart of the city, 708 Uptown is one of Seattles premier green-built apartment communities. This modern community is decked out with awesome amenities and the greatest green-built features, which not only benefits the environment, but you as well. From building design to energy-efficient appliances and lighting, you will live in a clean, modern environment, while cutting your energy costs.Life at 708 Uptown combines all the modern comforts you are looking for in an apartment home with the convenience of the perfect location in the center of the city, close to everything Seattle has to offer. With several grocery stores just steps away, delectable dining options on just about every corner, and nightlife and entertainment practically at your doorstep, you'll know you found the perfect place to call home each and every day.To experience a high end lifestyle with low impact living, call today and schedule your tour of 708 Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (Refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Uptown have any available units?
708 Uptown has 9 units available starting at $1,642 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Uptown have?
Some of 708 Uptown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Uptown currently offering any rent specials?
708 Uptown is offering the following rent specials: "Free Rent - Up To One Month Free* *Select Units".
Is 708 Uptown pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Uptown is pet friendly.
Does 708 Uptown offer parking?
Yes, 708 Uptown offers parking.
Does 708 Uptown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Uptown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Uptown have a pool?
Yes, 708 Uptown has a pool.
Does 708 Uptown have accessible units?
Yes, 708 Uptown has accessible units.
Does 708 Uptown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Uptown has units with dishwashers.
