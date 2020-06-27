Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2710 S King St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2710 S King St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2710 S King St
2710 South King Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Leschi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2710 South King Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2710 S King St Available 08/01/19 - Great 2-bedroom home available Aug. 1st. Open house on Sunday, July 14th from 1-2pm. This place will go quickly!
(RLNE4993489)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2710 S King St have any available units?
2710 S King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 2710 S King St currently offering any rent specials?
2710 S King St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 S King St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 S King St is pet friendly.
Does 2710 S King St offer parking?
Yes, 2710 S King St offers parking.
Does 2710 S King St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 S King St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 S King St have a pool?
No, 2710 S King St does not have a pool.
Does 2710 S King St have accessible units?
No, 2710 S King St does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 S King St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 S King St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 S King St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 S King St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University