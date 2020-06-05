1815 Bellevue Ave - 505

Amenities
High ceiling, loft unit in new building! A lofted sleeping area above the bathroom and wall size windows make great use of space.
KULLE Urban Living
1815 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Kulle Urban Living is a micro-studio apartment building in Capitol Hill!
Unit sizes range from approximately 160 SF to 312 SF; some with lofts, private decks and spectacular views! Close to all that Seattle has to offer including the Link Light Rail just 3 blocks away, easy access to SR-520, I-5 and I-90. Limitless options of extraordinary places to eat, shop and play surrounds you here at Kulle Urban Living!
$75/month utility fee - includes water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity and Wi-FI!
Amenities include:
- Bike Storage
- Rooftop Deck
- Onsite Laundry
- Shared Kitchens
- Community TV Lounge
- Real Time Traffic Data in Lobby
- Package Concierge parcel lockers
Quick access to Downtown, South Lake Union, University of Washington, Seattle Central College, Swedish and Group Health Medical Centers and much more!
Make Kulle Urban Living your new home today! Please contact us at 206.403.1467 for more information! Tours by appointment only.
Deposits/Fees
First Month's Rent
Last Month's Rent
$500 Refundable Security Deposit
Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.