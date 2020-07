Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bike storage business center clubhouse conference room dog park media room new construction package receiving yoga

The South Lake Union neighborhood pays homage to innovation, where the movers, the shakers, the contrarians, the game-changers, and the big thinkers come to work to quite literally change the world. And Modera South Lake Union is in the heart of all that, a perfect blend of modern-luxe and Northwest chill that hits soundly on all Seattle cylinders. Inside, the brand-new apartments at Modera South Lake Union and there are nearly 300 to choose from are beautifully outfitted with thoughtful touches like ultra-high-speed Internet (gamers and binge-watchers rejoice!), gas ranges and get this air conditioning (whoever said you dont need air conditioning in Seattle clearly has never spent a summer here). Of course, all the bells and whistles are well-represented: quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, tile backsplashes, and tub surrounds, chic lighting and fixtures.