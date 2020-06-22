All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201

1510 Cherrylane Avenue South · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1510 Cherrylane Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 · Avail. Jul 10

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 Available 07/10/20 Cozy Cherry Lane Corner Unit Condo - North Beacon Hill! - Private North Beacon Hill 2 bed / 1 bath condo.

Spacious living & dining room, large master with walk in closet, W/D in unit & covered patio with territorial views, great for BBQ's! Designer paint colors throughout, pergo maple floors, ceramic tile in kitchen & slate in bathroom.

Club House is available for parties & private kid's jungle gym. Close to downtown & easy access to freeways, bus routes & light rail, short ride to I-90 bike trail, truly make this a Commuters Dream!

Water/Sewer/Garbage and covered parking included in rent - (2 spaces)!

Small Pets considered with additional $500 deposit

Tyler@havenrent.com

#232

(RLNE2378435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 have any available units?
1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 have?
Some of 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 does offer parking.
Does 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 have a pool?
No, 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 have accessible units?
No, 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity