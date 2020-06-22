Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill

1510 Cherrylane Ave. S. #201 Available 07/10/20 Cozy Cherry Lane Corner Unit Condo - North Beacon Hill! - Private North Beacon Hill 2 bed / 1 bath condo.



Spacious living & dining room, large master with walk in closet, W/D in unit & covered patio with territorial views, great for BBQ's! Designer paint colors throughout, pergo maple floors, ceramic tile in kitchen & slate in bathroom.



Club House is available for parties & private kid's jungle gym. Close to downtown & easy access to freeways, bus routes & light rail, short ride to I-90 bike trail, truly make this a Commuters Dream!



Water/Sewer/Garbage and covered parking included in rent - (2 spaces)!



Small Pets considered with additional $500 deposit



Tyler@havenrent.com



#232



(RLNE2378435)